

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly dipped from an upwardly revised level in the week ended October 3rd.



The report said initial jobless claims edged down to 197,000, a decrease of 2,000 from the previous week's revised level of 199,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 200,000 from the 197,000 originally reported for the previous week.



The Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average also slipped to 198,000, a decrease of 2,500 from the previous week's revised average of 200,500.



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