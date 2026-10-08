

STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - German luxury and sports car maker Porsche AG (P911.DE), announced on Thursday that it has increased its stake in Manthey Racing GmbH to 67%, as part of its 'Sportwagenschmiede '35' strategy and newly created 'Home of Sports Cars' platform.



Porsche said the move will expand collaboration with Manthey, including special models, performance kits and exclusive track experiences. Manthey, based near the Nürburgring, has 30 years of GT expertise and multiple victories at the Nürburgring 24-hour race, Le Mans and in FIA WEC and DTM.



Manthey will preview joint projects on October 9 at the DTM finale in Hockenheim, where it will also mark its 30th anniversary and compete for a third DTM championship in four years.



On the XETRA, shares of Porsche were losing 0.98 percent, changing hands at 42.25 euros.



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