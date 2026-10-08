Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2026) - Western Resources Corp. (OTC: WTRNF) ("Western Resources" or the "Company") confirms today that, as previously announced on September 10, 2026, the Company's common shares have been delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), effective at the close of market on October 7, 2026.

The delisting follows the decision of the TSX Continued Listings Committee that the Company no longer meets the continued listing requirements of the TSX.

As of the date hereof, the Company remains subject to a cease trade order, and certain of its subsidiaries remain subject to proceedings under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada). The Company will continue to provide further updates as appropriate.

Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

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