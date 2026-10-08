Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2026) - Illumisoft Lighting Corp. (TSXV: UVC) (OTCQB: FUVCF) ("Illumisoft" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Bill Weber as Chief Strategy Officer, effective October 7, 2026.

Mr. Weber will work with Chief Executive Officer Ehsan Agahi and the leadership team on corporate strategy, commercial priorities, strategic partnerships and market development as Illumisoft advances commercialization of its SaniLume upper-room germicidal UV platform and development of its SaniLux 216 nm far-UVC technology.

"Bill joins Illumisoft at the right stage in our development," said Ehsan Agahi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Illumisoft. "We have built a strong technology foundation, a growing commercial pipeline and relationships with globally recognized organizations. Our focus now is disciplined execution - putting our people, capital and technology where they will have the greatest impact. Bill brings the experience and judgement to help us do that."

Mr. Weber has more than 20 years of experience in corporate strategy, technology commercialization, new venture development and strategic transactions. He is the founder of StrategyScout and previously served as Director of New Growth Ventures in 3M Company's CTO organization, where he identified, evaluated and developed new technology-driven growth opportunities.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Weber served as General Counsel of publicly traded Cbeyond Communications, where his responsibilities included state and federal regulatory strategy and strategic transactions through the company's eventual sale. He holds a B.S. from the United States Naval Academy and a J.D. from the University of Georgia School of Law; he previously served as an officer in the United States Marine Corps.

"What attracted me to Illumisoft is its powerful combination of differentiated technology, early commercial validation, and a remarkably broad set of potential applications," said Bill Weber. "Our opportunity is not simply to pursue growth, but to be disciplined about where we focus our people and capital. I look forward to working with Ehsan and the team to turn our growing technology portfolio into a durable competitive advantage and long-term value."

The Company also announces that its board of directors has approved the grant of 500,000 stock options at an exercise price of $1.12 per common share. The options will vest in equal installments over 24 months and expire three years from the date of grant. The grant is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Separately, Graham Ballachey has resigned as President of the Company and will continue to support Illumisoft in an advisory capacity. The Company thanks Mr. Ballachey for his service as President and looks forward to his continued contributions as an advisor.

About Illumisoft Lighting Corp.

Illumisoft Lighting Corp. (TSXV: UVC) (OTCQB: FUVCF) is a photonic disinfection and lighting technology company that designs, develops and commercializes advanced ultraviolet germicidal solutions for healthcare, commercial, transportation, hospitality and other built environments. Its portfolio includes SaniLume, an upper-room germicidal UV platform; SaniLux, a 216 nm far-UVC platform in development; and ECOWing commercial LED lighting.

For more information, visit www.illumisoft.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding, among other things, the anticipated contributions of Mr. Weber, the Company's commercialization strategy, strategic partnerships, market development activities and the continued development and commercialization of the Company's technologies. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Illumisoft undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/318086