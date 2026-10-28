Illumisoft Also Announces DTC Eligibility

CHAIR-led program includes planned hospital installations in Manitoba and British Columbia and 13 linked studies, beginning with two studies with the University of Waterloo; studies targeted to begin in November 2026, subject to funding

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2026) - Illumisoft Lighting Corp. (TSXV: UVC) (OTCQB: FUVCF) ("Illumisoft" or the "Company") announces that it has collaborated with the Coalition for Community & Healthcare Acquired Infection Reduction ("CHAIR"), a Canadian not-for-profit coalition of scientists, physicians, engineers and infection prevention professionals, to develop plans for a Canadian hospital research program to evaluate the Company's SaniLume upper-air ultraviolet (UV) disinfection device. The Company expects to enter into an agreement with CHAIR for the provision of SaniLume units for the program.

CHAIR has entered into non-binding letters of intent with Shared Health and Winnipeg's Health Sciences Centre in Manitoba, and with the Provincial Health Services Authority in British Columbia, for planned facility-wide installations of SaniLume as part of the program. The program is planned to comprise 13 linked studies, beginning with two studies in partnership with the University of Waterloo: a bioaerosol chamber study comparing hospital ventilation rates with and without upper-air UV, and a computational fluid dynamics study of air movement in clinical spaces. The program is designed to measure the effect of SaniLume on airborne pathogens, surface contamination and transmission of respiratory viral illness. CHAIR intends to begin the studies in November 2026, subject to funding, which has not yet been secured.

Under the proposed agreement, Illumisoft would provide SaniLume units for the planned installations and studies. The number of units, pricing and other terms have not yet been finalized. Illumisoft is not a party to the letters of intent, has not received any purchase orders in connection with the program and does not control the program or its timing. There can be no assurance that the program will be funded, that the planned installations or studies will proceed, or that the Company will enter into a definitive agreement with CHAIR on the terms described or at all. CHAIR does not receive any compensation from Illumisoft and does not hold any interest in Illumisoft.

SaniLume is a Health Canada-licensed, fan-assisted upper-air UV device manufactured by Illumisoft in Ottawa. In chamber testing at the University of Leeds, reported in August 2022 and commissioned and funded by Illumisoft, SaniLume reduced airborne concentrations of the test organisms (Staphylococcus aureus, Pseudomonas aeruginosa and the virus surrogate Phi-6 bacteriophage) by between 97% and 99.7%, depending on organism and device setting. Laboratory results do not establish performance in clinical settings, which the program is intended to evaluate.

"Our goal is to give hospitals a practical way to continuously disinfect the air while patients and staff remain in the room," said Ehsan Agahi, CEO of Illumisoft. "We have worked closely with CHAIR in developing this program. The proposed research is intended to help hospitals assess SaniLume's performance in clinical settings, understand its operational value and make informed decisions about potential broader adoption."

"We have engineered our way to cleaner rooms, cleaner sinks and cleaner surfaces," said Barry Hunt, Co-Founder and Executive Director of CHAIR. "Treating the air while patients and staff are in the room is the next step, and this program is designed to test whether upper-air UV can do that in real hospitals. We intend to begin the studies in November 2026, subject to funding being obtained."

Illumisoft DTC Eligibility

Finally, Illumisoft is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC").

DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity of Illumisoft's shares in the United States. The Company's shares recently began trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") under the ticker symbol FUVCF.

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded securities. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered to be "DTC eligible". This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling the stock to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms by coming into compliance with their requirements.

The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "UVC" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "FUVCF".

About Illumisoft

Illumisoft Lighting Corp. is a Canadian company developing and commercializing lighting and ultraviolet disinfection technologies. Its portfolio includes SaniLume, a fan-assisted upper-air UV system designed to continuously treat air in occupied indoor environments. The Company is also advancing far-UVC technology. For more information, visit www.illumisoft.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements attributed to CHAIR or its representatives. Such information includes statements regarding the Company's expected agreement with CHAIR and its terms, the proposed research program, the planned facility-wide installations, the scope and sequencing of the 13 linked studies, the anticipated November 2026 start subject to funding, the Company's role in the program, the potential use of program results by hospitals in assessing SaniLume, and the expected benefits of DTC eligibility.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that the Company and CHAIR will enter into a definitive agreement, required funding will be secured, participating organizations will finalize necessary arrangements, applicable institutional and regulatory approvals will be obtained, installations and studies can proceed as planned, sufficient data will be available for meaningful analysis, SaniLume will perform in clinical settings broadly consistently with laboratory testing, and the Company will be able to supply devices as required. Actual results may differ materially because of the Company and CHAIR not entering into a definitive agreement on the expected terms or at all, funding constraints, changes in participation or study design, approval or procurement delays, installation and operational challenges, differences between laboratory and clinical conditions, the Company having no control over the program, dependence on CHAIR, participating health authorities and research partners, study results that are negative or inconclusive and could adversely affect market perception of SaniLume, positive results not leading to purchases because of provincial procurement processes and budget constraints, and other risks described in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+. Letters of intent do not assure that planned installations or studies will proceed. No assurance can be given that anticipated benefits will be achieved. Readers should not place undue reliance on this information. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321408