

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The jump in crude oil prices and the selloff in bond markets dominated sentiment in global markets.



Wall Street Futures are trading in negative territory amidst the oil price spike that renewed inflationary worries. Major benchmarks in Europe are also trading in the red. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a heavily negative note.



The six-currency Dollar Index has edged up. Bond yields mostly hardened and remained near multi-decade highs amidst FOMC minutes that showed members focused on taming inflation.



Meanwhile, Fed rate hike expectations for October continue to remain low despite minutes of the FOMC released on Wednesday reinforcing the Fed's hawkish tone at the time of the rate hike. The likelihood of a quarter percentage rate hike by the Fed in October has edged up to 19.4 percent, from 17.7 percent a day earlier, the CME FedWatch tool shows.



Both the crude oil price benchmarks jumped amidst reports that the U.S. was preparing for strikes against Iran. Gold is trading slightly below the flatline. Cryptocurrencies are trading with heavy losses.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 50,830.00, down 0.68% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,766.20, down 0.46% Germany's DAX at 24,900.19, down 0.81% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,452.41, down 0.06% France's CAC 40 at 7,736.78, down 0.42% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,131.75, down 0.79% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 69,042.11, down 1.42% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,660.90, down 0.77% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,811.90, down 0.79% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 23,785.79, down 1.43% South Korea's KOSPI at 6,625.93, down 2.62%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 102.28, up 0.04% EUR/USD at 1.1191, down 0.04% GBP/USD at 1.3206, down 0.12% USD/JPY at 158.20, up 0.08% USD/CHF at 0.8335, up 0.04% AUD/USD at 0.6945, down 0.26%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 5.319%, up 0.78% Germany at 3.5120%, up 0.89% France at 4.877%, up 0.16% U.K. at 5.4808%, up 0.58% Japan at 3.100%, down 0.23%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Dec) at $104.91, up 4.70% Crude Oil WTI Futures (Nov) at $92.53, up 4.81% Gold Futures (Dec) at $4,137.82, down 0.07% Silver Futures (Dec) at $60.29, down 2.26%



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $82,204.20, down 1.57% Ethereum at $2,528.13, down 1.81% BNB at $758.88, down 1.14% XRP at $1.39, down 3.75% Solana at $112.57, down 3.34%



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