

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian poet, essayist, and translator Anne Carson has been awarded The Nobel Prize in Literature 2026.



Announcing the award on Thursday, The Swedish Academy said the Canadian author was recognized 'for her bold and inventive oeuvre that, in playful dialogue with the classical tradition, has created new forms for contemporary literature.'



Anne Carson, who is also a classicist and professor, is known for blending ancient Greek mythology with modern, genre-defying writing styles.



Anne Carson has, throughout her entire career, combined poetry writing with translation work and teaching at various universities. Almost all her literary production has centered upon the intersection between the philologist's obsession with words and the poet's desire for new meaning. She has herself identified the etymology of words as the starting point for all her work.



Carson has taught classics, comparative literature, and creative writing at universities across the United States and Canada since 1979.



With more than twenty books of writings and translations published to date, Carson has been honored with a number of prestigious awards. She was appointed a Member of the Order of Canada in 2005 for her contribution to Canadian letters.



Carson's notable works include The Glass Essay, Autobiography of Red: A Novel in Verse, Nox, Float, The Beauty of the Husband: A Fictional Essay in 29 Tangos, and The Trojan Women: A Comic, a graphic retelling of Euripides' ancient story.



Carson, 76, will get a prize money of 12 million Swedish kronor, or $11,99,997.



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