Bacardi-Martini, Inc.: Bacardi Climbs to #32 Among the World's Top Companies for Women

Family-owned Bacardi is highest-ranked spirits company

HAMILTON, BM / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2026 / Bacardi Limited has climbed to #32 on the Forbes list of the World's Top Companies for Women 2026, rising from #60 the previous year and earning a place on the prestigious global ranking for the fifth consecutive year. The family-owned company is the highest-ranked spirits company on this year's list and ranks #2 in the "Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco" category. The recognition reflects a continued commitment to creating opportunities, championing career development and cultivating a workplace where people feel valued, empowered and able to do their best work.

"The most meaningful measure of our progress is seeing talented women choose to join Bacardi, build their careers here and advance into leadership roles," says Nicole Zukowski, Chief Supply Chain Officer and Executive Sponsor of the Bacardi Limited Good Spirited Corporate Sustainability initiative. "At Bacardi, we're committed to providing opportunities, championing development and fostering a culture where people feel they belong, because when our people flourish, so does our business."

Among some of the many ways Bacardi supports the development of women both inside and outside the company are:

Advancing leadership: Women hold 45% of leadership positions (manager and above) at Bacardi. The company also reports gender equity across recruitment, turnover, pay and engagement.

Women hold 45% of leadership positions (manager and above) at Bacardi. The company also reports gender equity across recruitment, turnover, pay and engagement. Investing in development: Bacardi maintains balanced representation in its core development programs, helping talent build the skills and experience needed to advance their careers.

Bacardi maintains balanced representation in its core development programs, helping talent build the skills and experience needed to advance their careers. Strengthening industry connections: Bacardi participates in organizations that support female talent, including Women of the Vine & Spirits, Women Leading Rum & Spirits, the OurWhisky Foundation and the LEAD Network.

Bacardi participates in organizations that support female talent, including Women of the Vine & Spirits, Women Leading Rum & Spirits, the OurWhisky Foundation and the LEAD Network. Supporting economic independence: In the United States, Bacardi supports Dress for Success Miami, which provides skills, tools and professional attire to help people secure employment and achieve financial independence.

In the United States, Bacardi supports Dress for Success Miami, which provides skills, tools and professional attire to help people secure employment and achieve financial independence. Opening doors to hospitality careers: In India, Bacardi hosts a women-only cohort of Shake Your Future, its free bartending program, to encourage more women to pursue opportunities in the hospitality and drinks industry. This complements other Shake Your Future cohorts in the market which are open to all.

In India, Bacardi hosts a women-only cohort of Shake Your Future, its free bartending program, to encourage more women to pursue opportunities in the hospitality and drinks industry. This complements other Shake Your Future cohorts in the market which are open to all. Building awareness and support: In the United Kingdom, a network of Menopause Champions leads conversations and builds awareness for those experiencing menopause and the people who support them.

To create the list, Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to survey approximately 140,000 women working for multinational corporations across 61 countries. Surveys were conducted primarily through anonymous, independent online panels, allowing participants to answer freely. Access details and the complete 2026 list here.

Bacardi was also recently named by Forbes among 2026 World's Best Employers, where it took the top spot among pure spirits companies, and Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For in Europe 2026.

About Bacardi Limited

Bacardi Limited, the world's largest privately held international spirits company, produces, markets, and distributes spirits and wines. The Bacardi Limited portfolio comprises more than 200 brands and labels, including BACARDÍ rum, PATRÓN tequila, GREY GOOSE vodka, DEWAR'S Blended Scotch whisky, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin, MARTINI vermouth and sparkling wines, CAZADORES 100% blue agave tequila, and other leading and emerging brands including D'USSÉ Cognac, ANGEL'S ENVY American straight whiskey, and ST-GERMAIN elderflower liqueur. Founded more than 164 years ago in Santiago de Cuba, family-owned Bacardi Limited currently employs more than 7,000, operates production facilities in 10 countries and territories, and sells its brands in more than 160 markets. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. Visit http://www.bacardilimited.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram.

Media Contacts:

Jessica Merz, VP Global Corporate Communications

jmerz@bacardi.com

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SOURCE: Bacardi-Martini, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/bacardi-climbs-to-%2332-among-the-worlds-top-companies-for-women-1234279