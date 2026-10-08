

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. steelmaker Nucor Corp. (NUE), announced on Thursday that it will invest $105 million to expand production at its Nucor Towers & Structures facility in Crawfordsville, Indiana, adding capacity to manufacture utility poles and related products.



The company said the expansion, pending regulatory approvals, will create 100 new jobs with average annual wages of $87,500. The project will add more than 120,000 square feet of manufacturing space with advanced automation and modern equipment.



On the NYSE, shares of Nucor are currently gaining 0.56 percent, changing hands at $247.83.



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