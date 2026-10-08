

NICOSIA (dpa-AFX) - Cyprus' consumer price inflation accelerated further in September to the highest level in three years, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index climbed 3.7 percent year-on-year in September, faster than the 3.5 percent increase in August. Moreover, this was the highest inflation rate since September 2023, when prices rose 4.1 percent.



Inflation based on housing and utilities quickened to 9.6 percent from 6.9 percent a month ago. The annual price growth in transportation accelerated to 11.9 percent from 11.4 percent, while that in food and non-alcoholic beverages softened to 3.6 percent from 3.8 percent. The deflation in clothing and footwear prices deepened to 10.8 percent from 6.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.7 percent in September.



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