CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH equipment helps Thai rice farmer replace stubble burning

CNH's latest A Sustainable Year story examines practical alternatives to crop-residue burning and the role of machinery, training and local partnerships.

New Holland's residue-management approach can help farmers retain soil moisture, return organic material to the ground and reduce reliance on chemical fertilizer.

The New Holland TT3.50 tractor and mulcher were trialed by Thai rice farmer Pichai Tosa during the April 2026 rice harvest in central Thailand.

Basildon, UK - October 08, 2026 - CNH's (NYSE: CNH) latest A Sustainable Year story, highlights how agricultural equipment from its New Holland brand is helping a rice farmer in Thailand explore a practical alternative to burning crop residue.

Pichai Tosa, an established rice and mung bean farmer in Nakhon Sawan province and president of a local rice production group, successfully trialed a New Holland TT3.50 tractor and mulcher on his farm during the 2026 harvest. He used the machinery to chop rice straw so it could be retained on the field or incorporated into the soil.

The trial demonstrates how appropriate mechanization can help farmers manage post-harvest residue while supporting soil health and preparing fields for the next planting cycle. It also illustrates CNH's approach to sustainability: applying its agricultural expertise, machinery and local relationships to practical challenges facing farmers.

Open burning has traditionally provided rice and sugarcane farmers with a fast way to clear fields after harvest. However, the practice contributes to air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions, while the high temperatures generated at the soil surface can damage microorganisms and contribute to soil carbon loss. In the plains of central Thailand alone, around 4.8 million tons of rice straw are burned annually.

"Farmers simply did not have that knowledge that the practice was harmful to the environment. But nowadays, new technologies and innovations have come in, giving us better options." said Tosa.

Building on CNH's crop-residue experience

"Farmers need solutions that work in their fields and respond to the economic and environmental realities of their businesses," said Mark Brinn, Managing Director for Southeast Asia and Japan at CNH. "This trial shows how our equipment, practical training and local partnerships can help turn crop residue from a disposal challenge into a useful agricultural resource. It is the kind of customer-focused innovation that supports more productive and resilient farming."

CNH has also applied a partnership-based approach to crop-residue management in India through its Sustainable Environment Solution program. The program combines mechanized baling with farmer training and field demonstrations.

Read the fully story, "From burning stubble to building healthier soil," visit: https://publications.cnhindustrial.com/a-sustainable-year-2025-2026/stop-stubble-burning-in-thailand

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About CNH

CNH (NYSE: CNH) serves and advances the people who feed and build a growing world.

We are an iron-and-tech company, engineering intelligence, automation, and precision into the machines that move the global economy. Our equipment operates in more than 160 markets, supported by a global team of more than 34,000 people, including engineers, technologists, and industry experts.

Our brands - Case IH, New Holland, and STEYR in agriculture; CASE Construction Equipment and New Holland Construction in building - are backed by CNH Capital and complemented by a portfolio of technology and regional brands that together generated $18.1B in revenue in 2025.

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