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WKN: A1W599 | ISIN: NL0010545661 | Ticker-Symbol: 37C
Xetra
19.10.26 | 17:35
10,240 Euro
-2,43 % -0,260
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,97010,06022:58
9,97010,04022:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.10.2026 22:34 Uhr
163 Leser
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CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH to announce 2026 Q3 results on November 9

Basildon, UK - October 19, 2026 - CNH (NYSE: CNH) will release its financial results for the Third Quarter of 2026 on Monday, November 9, 2026.

A live listen-only webcast of the financial results conference call will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET on the same day here: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/972547137

For those unable to participate in the live session, a replay will remain archived in the Investor Relations section of the corporate website (www.cnh.com) for 12 months.

Dial-in details:

Those interested in participating in the Q&A session should connect via telephone at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the event. Telephone participants are required to register in advance via the following link: https://events.q4inc.com/analyst/972547137?pwd=Hsf7bzsZ

After registration, participants will receive dial-in instructions by email, including:

  • the conference call dial-in number
  • the meeting ID (972547137)
  • a unique passcode to access the call

***

About CNH

CNH (NYSE: CNH) serves and advances the people who feed and build a growing world.

We are an iron-and-tech company, engineering intelligence, automation, and precision into the machines that move the global economy. Our equipment operates in more than 160 markets, supported by a global team of more than 34,000 people, including engineers, technologists, and industry experts.

Our brands - Case IH, New Holland, and STEYR in agriculture; CASE Construction Equipment and New Holland Construction in building - are backed by CNH Capital and complemented by a portfolio of technology and regional brands that together generated $18.1B in revenue in 2025.

Building on a legacy of innovation dating back to 1842, CNH has achieved milestones including the first mass-produced tractor, the first twin-rotor combine, and the first factory-integrated precision farming system.

Today, we are engineering autonomous and predictive machines that will shape the future of food and infrastructure.

Learn more at: cnh.com

Get the latest news at: media.cnh.com

Follow us on: LinkedIn Instagram Facebook X YouTube

Media Asset

Download high-resolution imagery: media.cnh.com

Attachment

  • 20261019_CNH_Press_Release_Q3 Earnings Date Announcement

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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