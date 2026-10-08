Wesco International: Wesco Publishes Inaugural Wesco Cares Impact Report Highlighting Growing Global Community Impact

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2026 / Wesco International (NYSE:WCC) recently announced the publication of its inaugural Wesco Cares Impact Report, showcasing the company's growing global community impact through employee volunteerism, charitable giving and strategic partnerships. The report highlights how Wesco employees around the world are creating meaningful and measurable outcomes in the communities where they live and work while advancing the company's commitment to affordable housing, humanitarian aid and STEM/STEAM education.

The inaugural report showcases the collective impact of Wesco employees, whose generosity and commitment drove a 50% increase in volunteer engagement year over year. During the reporting period, employees contributed nearly 4,500 volunteer hours, donated more than $700,000 through charitable giving and Wesco Cares matching gifts, and supported more than 550 charities worldwide, advancing initiatives focused on affordable housing, humanitarian aid and STEM/STEAM education. The report also highlights the continued growth of Wesco Cares through expanded partnerships with organizations including Habitat for Humanity and the IEC Foundation, as well as the successful expansion of the program into the U.K. and broader EMEA region.

"Wesco Cares reflects an important part of who we are as a company. It is grounded in the belief that we have a responsibility to support the communities that support us, create opportunities for our employees to give back to causes that matter to them, and partner with organizations that are working to make a positive and lasting impact," said John Engel, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The impact highlighted in this report reflects the passion and generosity of our employees around the world. Through volunteerism, charitable giving and strategic partnerships, we are helping strengthen communities while reinforcing the values that make Wesco a stronger company."

Featured throughout the report are stories of employees building affordable housing with Habitat for Humanity, supporting disaster preparedness and response efforts, advancing workforce development opportunities for skilled tradespeople, creating STEM and STEAM learning experiences for students, and giving back through Wesco's annual Day of Caring.

The report also demonstrates how employee engagement and community investment contribute to a stronger business by fostering connection, reinforcing company values and strengthening relationships in the communities where Wesco operates.

The full Wesco Cares Impact Report is available to read here.

About Wesco Cares

Wesco Cares is Wesco's global philanthropic and community engagement program. Through employee volunteerism, charitable giving, strategic partnerships and community investment, Wesco Cares creates positive and lasting impact in the communities where employees live and work, with a focus on affordable housing, humanitarian aid and education with a STEM/STEAM emphasis.

About Wesco

Wesco International (NYSE:WCC) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a FORTUNE 500 company with approximately $24 billion in annual sales in 2025 and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs approximately 21,000 people, partners with the industry's premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world. With millions of products, end-to-end supply chain services, and significant digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, technology companies, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Wesco operates more than 700 sites, including distribution centers, fulfillment centers, and sales offices in approximately 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and global corporations.

Wesco Contact Information:

Jennifer Sniderman

Vice President, Corporate Communications Jennifer.sniderman@wescodist.com

Find more stories and multimedia from Wesco International at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Wesco International

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/wesco-international

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SOURCE: Wesco International

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/wesco-publishes-inaugural-wesco-cares-impact-report-highlighting-1234378