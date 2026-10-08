Lesquin, 8 October 2026, 6.00 p.m.

Bigben Interactive completes the disposal

of its subsidiary Bigben Connected

and

announces the extension of the accelerated safeguard proceedings



Lesquin, 8 October 2026 - Bigben Interactive (ISIN FR0000074072) (the "Company") announces:



the completion of the disposal of its subsidiary Bigben Connected to Modelabs; and

the extension, for a further period of two months of its accelerated safeguard proceedings.

It is recalled that, by a judgment dated 17 August 2026, the Commercial Court (Tribunal de commerce) of Lille Métropole (the "Court") opened accelerated safeguard proceedings (procédure de sauvegarde accélérée) for the benefit of the Company in connection with its financial restructuring (the "Accelerated Safeguard Proceedings").

By a press release dated 21 July 2026, the Company announced the signing of a share purchase agreement, subject to conditions precedent (the "Share Purchase Agreement"), for the entire share capital and voting rights of its subsidiary Bigben Connected, in favour of Modelabs (the "Disposal").

All the conditions precedent having been satisfied, the Disposal has been definitively completed.

In accordance with the terms of the Share Purchase Agreement, a portion of the disposal price, in an amount of €35m, was paid by Modelabs to the Company on the completion date of the Disposal. The balance of the disposal price is the subject of a vendor loan repayable by Modelabs to the Company over a period of five (5) years from the completion date of the Disposal, in semi-annual instalments (the "Vendor Loan"). The amount of the Vendor Loan was fixed between the parties, as at the completion date of the Disposal, at approximately €13m; it is specified that the amount of the Vendor Loan will be definitively determined following the customary process for verification by Modelabs of Bigben Connected's closing accounts, under the conditions set out in the Share Purchase Agreement.

The amount received on the completion date of the Disposal (€35m) will be applied by the Company in accordance with the key principles of its financial restructuring, as set out in its press release dated 22 September 2026.

This transaction, conducted in connection with the Accelerated Safeguard Proceedings, marks a crucial step in the Company's financial restructuring.

Extension of the Accelerated Safeguard Proceedings

The Company announces that, by a judgment dated 7 October 2026, the Court extended the Accelerated Safeguard Proceedings for a further period of two months (from 17 October 2026 to 17 December 2026) and set the hearing for the examination of the Company's accelerated safeguard plan for 9 December 2026.

Next steps

Under the supervision of the court-appointed administrators (administrateurs judiciaires) designated by the Commercial Court of Lille Métropole, the creditors and shareholders of the Company will be called upon to vote, within classes of affected parties (classes de parties affectées), on the draft accelerated safeguard plan, before the Court rules on its adoption.

The financial restructuring transactions will be implemented following such adoption and are expected to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2027.

The Company will keep the market informed in due course of the next steps of its financial restructuring, including the detailed timetable for the capital transactions to come.

The Company confirms that any information that may qualify as inside information within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse, which may have been disclosed on a confidential basis to its financial creditors and stakeholders under a confidentiality agreement in the context of the conciliation proceedings and the negotiations relating to its financial restructuring, has been published to the market, either previously or in this press release, for the purpose of restoring equal access to information relating to the group formed by the Company and its subsidiaries among all investors.



A PROPOS DE BIGBEN INTERACTIVE



CHIFFRE D'AFFAIRES IFRS 2025-2026

285,6 M€



EFFECTIF

Plus de 1 300 collaborateurs



INTERNATIONAL

31 filiales et un réseau de distribution dans plus de 100 pays

www.bigben-group.com

Bigben est un acteur européen de l'édition de jeux vidéo, de la conception et de la distribution d'accessoires mobiles et gaming, ainsi que de produits audiovidéo. Reconnu pour ses capacités d'innovation et sa créativité, le groupe ambitionne de devenir l'un des leaders européens dans chacun de ses marchés.



Société cotée sur Euronext Paris, compartiment B - Indice: CAC Mid & Small - Éligible SRD long

ISIN: FR0000074072; Reuters: BIGPA; Bloomberg: BIGFP



CONTACT PRESSE: Cap Value - Gilles Broquelet gbroquelet@capvalue.fr - +33 1 80 81 50 00

Disclaimer

This press release has been prepared for information purposes only and should not be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments. Nor does it constitute, and shall not be treated as, investment advice. It does not have regard to the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any recipient. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is given as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. It should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment. All opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "may", "assume", "plan", "intend", "will", "should", "estimate", "risk" and/or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include any matter that does not relate to historical facts and include statements relating to the Company's current intentions, beliefs or expectations, including with respect to the Company's plans, objectives, assumptions, expectations, outlooks and forecasts, and statements about other future events or prospects. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations, intentions or forecasts regarding future events, based on information currently available and assumptions made by the Company.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this announcement are made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. All subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, attributable to the Company or to persons acting on behalf of the Company, including, without limitation, press releases (including on the Company's website), reports and other communications, are expressly and fully qualified by the cautionary statements contained in this press release.