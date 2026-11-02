BIGBEN: Convening of shareholders and creditors of Bigben Interactive convened as classes of affected parties to vote on the accelerated safeguard plan

Lesquin, November 2 2026, 6:00 p.m.

Convening of shareholders and creditors of Bigben Interactive

convened as classes of affected parties to vote on

the accelerated safeguard plan

Availability of the draft accelerated safeguard plan

Convening of the classes of affected parties

Lesquin, November 2, 2026 - Bigben Interactive (ISIN FR0000074072) (the "Company") recalls that, by a judgment dated August 17, 2026, the Commercial Court of Lille Métropole (the "Court") opened an accelerated safeguard procedure ("procédure de sauvegarde accélérée") for the benefit of the Company as part of its financial restructuring (the "Accelerated Safeguard Procedure").

As a reminder, the accelerated safeguard procedure, which only involves financial creditors and shareholders, has the sole objective of implementing and obtaining the Court's approval of the terms of the financial restructuring plan agreed in the agreement in principle reached with its main creditors, which was announced by the Company in its press release dated August 4, 2026.

The Court appointed SELARL FHBX, in the person of Maître Hélène Bourbouloux, and SELARL BMA, in the person of Maître Laurent Miquel, as court-appointed administrators of the Company with the mission of assistance.

In this context, the members of the classes of affected parties, shareholders of the Company and concerned creditors, are convened to vote on the draft accelerated safeguard plan submitted to them.

The classes of affected parties may thus vote on the draft plan, in accordance with the specific procedures provided for by the rules of procedure of the classes of affected parties and the convening notices, namely:

for creditors (Classes No. 1 to 6, with the exception of Class No. 3), electronically between November 12, 2026 at 12:00 a.m. and November 23, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. (with votes counted on November 24, 2026);





for creditors (Class No. 3 - Bondholders), by correspondence, between November 12, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. and November 23, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. (with votes counted on November 24, 2026), under the conditions and in accordance with the procedures detailed in the notice of meeting serving as a convening notice concerning them;





for shareholders (Class No. 7 - Equity Holders), in person at the meeting of the class of shareholders to be held on November 24, 2026 at 9:00 a.m., or by correspondence, by proxy, or electronically under the conditions and in accordance with the procedures detailed in the notice of meeting serving as a convening notice concerning them.





The convening notices, as well as the notice of meeting serving as a convening notice for the class of shareholders, are subject to legal publication requirements and were published today, notably in the BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) and in a legal gazette.

They are also accessible, as well as the rules of procedure of the classes of affected parties and the voting procedures, and all documents required to be made available to creditors and shareholders under the applicable legal and regulatory conditions, on the Company's website (https://fr.bigben-group.com/espace-investisseurs/restructuration-financiere/).

The classes of affected parties, including the class of shareholders, will vote on a single resolution, namely the approval of the accelerated safeguard plan of the Company.

Availability of the draft accelerated safeguard plan

The draft accelerated safeguard plan, prepared by the Company with the assistance of the judicial administrators, on the basis of which all classes of affected parties will vote, is available today on the Company's website https://fr.bigben-group.com/espace-investisseurs/restructuration-financiere/), it being specified that this draft accelerated safeguard plan is subject to modification up to 10 days prior to the voting date in accordance with applicable legal and regulatory provisions, of which the affected parties shall, as the case may be, be duly informed.

The voting results will be published on the website of the Company following the vote of the classes of affected parties.

The technical details of the capital transactions provided for under the draft accelerated safeguard plan of the Company which will be submitted to the Court for review, as well as the transactions to be carried out subsequently, are described in more detail in a document available on the website of the Company (https://fr.bigben-group.com/espace-investisseurs/restructuration-financiere/).

Next steps

Following the vote of the Company's creditors and shareholders within the classes of affected parties, the Court will rule on the adoption of the accelerated safeguard plan at a hearing scheduled for December 9, 2026.

The financial restructuring transactions will be implemented following this adoption and are expected to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2027.

The Company will inform the market, in due course, of the next steps in its financial restructuring, and in particular of the detailed timetable for capital transactions to come.



ABOUT BIGBEN INTERACTIVE



IFRS REVENUE 2025-2026

284,5 M€



INTERNATIONAL

31 subsidiaries and a distribution network spanning more than 100 countries

www.bigben-group.com

Bigben is a European player in video game publishing, the design and distribution of mobile and gaming accessories, and audio-video products.

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Listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment B - Index: CAC Mid & Small - Eligible for deferred settlement service (SRD long)

ISIN: FR0000074072 ; Reuters : BIGPA ; Bloomberg : BIGFP



PRESS CONTACT: Cap Value - Gilles Broquelet gbroquelet@capvalue.fr - +33 1 80 81 50 00

Disclaimer

This press release has been prepared solely for informational purposes and should not be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments. Likewise, it does not provide and should not be treated as investment advice. It has no regard to the investment objectives, to the financial situation or to the particular needs of any recipient. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained in this document. It should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment. All opinions expressed in this document are subject to change without notice.

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