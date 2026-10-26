Bigben Interactive: BIGBEN: Q2 2026-2027 SALES OF €46.4M (-12.8%)

Press Release

Lesquin, 26 October 2026, 18:00

Q2 2026-2027 SALES OF €46.4M (-12.8%)

BIGBEN INTERACTIVE (ISIN FR0000074072) today announces its consolidated sales for the second quarter of its 2026-2027 financial year (period from 1 July to 30 September 2026).

The sale of the BIGBEN CONNECTED subsidiary, announced on 8 October last, leads the BIGBEN Group to apply IFRS 5 for the preparation of its consolidated revenue for 2026/2027.

IFRS - €m 2026/2027

2025/2026

% change

Sales 1st quarter (April - June) Nacon Gaming 32.6 31.3 4.1% Bigben Audio-Video / Telco 4.5 4.8 -4.5% Total Continuing Operations 37.1 36.1 3.0% Discontinued operations 18.0 20.4 -11.6% 2025/2026 As published 56.5 Q2 (July - Sept.) (1) Nacon Gaming 40.7 46.8 -13.0% Bigben Audio-Video / Telco 5.7 6.4 -11.4% Total Continuing Operations 46.4 53.2 -12.8% Discontinued operations 23.9 25.8 -7.3% 2025/2026 Published 79.0 6-month total (April-Sept.) (1) Nacon Gaming 73.3 78.1 -6.1% Bigben Audio-Video / Telco 10.2 11.2 -8.4% Total continuing operations 83.5 89.2 -6.4% Discontinued operations 42.0 46.2 -9.2% 2025/2026 Published 135.4

* The previously published 2025-2026 sales was restated in accordance with IFRS 5

(1) Unaudited data

NACON Gaming

Catalogue activity (new games). Second-quarter 2026-2027 sales stood at €13.7m compared to €22.8m in the previous financial year.



The very strong performances of The Mound, which is already among NACON's largest launches, and Tour de France 26 are masked by an exceptionally high base of comparison in the second quarter of 2025-2026, which saw the release of the three major games of the financial year: Hell is Us,Rugby League, and RoboCop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business.

The Back Catalogue (games released in previous financial years) recorded sales of €14.1m, up 0.9% compared to the previous financial year.

The Accessories activity recorded sales of €11.6m, up 28.7% compared to the same period in 2025-2026. This growth confirms the recovery of the US market and the success of the new RIG headset ranges.

BIGBEN - Audio-Video/Telco.

As part of its financial restructuring, BIGBEN sold on 8 October 2026 the entire share capital and voting rights of its subsidiary BIGBEN CONNECTED to MODELABS. The activity of the entity sold will be de-consolidated from the Group's revenue from the second half of fiscal year 2026-2027.

The scope of the BIGBEN Audio-Video division has also been redefined. METRONIC France and BIGBEN INTERACTIVE are each subject to an adaptation plan designed to prioritize channels with higher added value and to adjust resources to each entity's new commercial capabilities.

This refocusing is accompanied by an adjustment of the cost structure to the Group's new scope, through the implementation of savings plans and rationalization measures designed to reduce fixed costs and improve operational efficiency.

In a retail market heavily impacted by declining store footfall and the slowdown in consumption, sales from continuing activities stood at €5.7 million in the second quarter of 2026-2027, down 11.4%.



Trends for the 3 rd quarter of 2026-2027

The 3rd quarter of 2026-2027 will benefit from end-of-year sales, new additions to the Accessories range, and the release of several major games, including:

MXGP 26, released on October 1st. This racing game has been very well received and will quickly cover its development costs.

released on October 1st. This racing game has been very well received and will quickly cover its development costs. Hunting Simulator 3, a hunting simulator scheduled for release on October 29, is a proven long-seller.

a hunting simulator scheduled for release on October 29, is a proven long-seller. Edge of Memories, an action & adventure game, will be released on December 3 and already has a good level of wishlists* to date.





Finally, sales of the Accessories activity will be supported by the new RIG headsets and the October release of the new Revolution 5 Unlimited premium controller. The result of years of discussions with the e-sports community, this high-end asymmetric controller under official Playstation 5 license offers major innovations, with an integrated control screen for the first time.

Update on the redeployment plan

BIGBEN INTERACTIVE recalls that a judicial reorganisation proceedings (procédure de redressement judiciaire) were opened in respect of Nacon by a judgment of the Lille Métropole Commercial Court (Tribunal de commerce de Lille Métropole) dated March 2, 2026

The observation period (période d'observation) was extended until March 2, 2027 by a judgment dated July 1, 2026.



In this context, the Company has started, with the assistance of its advisers and the court-appointed administrators (administrateurs judiciaires), the preparation of a reorganisation plan (plan de redressement) including a restructuring of its liabilities., which will be submitted shortly to the Lille Métropole Commercial Court.

NACON has already implemented several measures aiming to enhance its profitability and agility. These actions are structured around two axes:

A redefinition of the scope of development studios, with the effective closure of three entities and restructuring finalized in two studios.

Cost optimization. Staff numbers thus decreased from 1,125 employees as of March 31, 2026, to 814 as of September 30, 2026, with a 28% decrease at headquarters. Marketing expenses were also optimized and adapted to the Group's new scope.

In addition, the Group published in its press release of September 22, 2026 the main terms and deadlines of its financial restructuring.

The Company will keep the market informed as its situation evolves and regarding the progress of the Judicial Reorganisation Proceedings.

Upcoming events:

Results for the 1st half 2026-2027: 30 November 2026, after market close



ABOUT BIGBEN INTERACTIVE



REVENUE IFRS 2025-2026: €284.5m



INTERNATIONAL

31 subsidiaries and a distribution network in over 100 countries

www.bigben-group.com

Bigben is a European player in video game publishing, the design and distribution of mobile and gaming accessories, as well as audio-video products.



Company listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment B - Index: CAC Mid & Small - Eligible for SRD long-only

ISIN: FR0000074072; Reuters: BIGPA; Bloomberg: BIGFP



PRESS CONTACT

Cap Value - Gilles Broquelet gbroquelet@capvalue.fr - +33 1 80 81 50 01



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