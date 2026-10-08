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WKN: A1XEQV | ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 | Ticker-Symbol: IRES
Stuttgart
09.10.26 | 08:16
1,252 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2381,32008.10.
Dow Jones News
08.10.2026 19:03 Uhr
426 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(2)

Form 8 (OPD) - Irish Residential Properties REIT plc

DJ Form 8 (OPD) - Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) 
Form 8 (OPD) - Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 
08-Oct-2026 / 17:30 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
FORM 8.1(a) & (b) 
(Opening Position Disclosure) 

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL 

OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(a) AND (b) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2022 BY AN 
OFFEROR OR AN OFFEREE 

1. KEY INFORMATION 

(a) Full name of discloser:                                 Irish Residential 
                                               Properties plc 
 
 
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): 
 
                                               N/A 
 
The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), 
settlor and beneficiaries must be named. 
 
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: 
 
                                               Irish Residential 
                                               Properties plc 
 
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree 
 
(d) Is the discloser the offeror or the offeree?                       OFFEREE 
 
(e) Date position held: 
 
                                               8 October 2026 
 
The latest practicable date prior to the disclosure 
 
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser also making disclosures in 
respect of any other party to the offer? 
                                               N/A 

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A"

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

If there are interests and positions to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2 for each additional class of relevant security.

Ap10

Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates (Note 1) 

Class of relevant security: (Note 2) 
 
                                         Interests      Short positions 
 
                                         Number   %    Number   % 
 
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:                NIL     -    NIL     - 
 
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:                          NIL     -    NIL     - 
 
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/  NIL     -    NIL     - 
sell: 
 
 
Total:                                     NIL     -    NIL     -

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of options including rights to subscribe for new securities and any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8.

3. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS OF PERSONS ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THE PARTY MAKING THE DISCLOSURE 

Details of any interests and short positions (including directors' and other employee options) of any person acting in 
concert with the party making the disclosure: 
 
 a. Interests held by directors of the Offeree, their close relatives and related trusts in the ordinary 
  shares of EUR0.10 each in the capital of the Offeree ("Ordinary Shares") 
  
 
Director         Number of Ordinary Shares held    Percentage of total issued Ordinary Shares 
 
Hugh Scott-Barrett    125,000                0.024% 
 
Eddie Byrne*       792,265                0.151% 
 
Tom Kavanagh       181,127                0.035% 
 
Denise Turner       100,000                0.019% 
 
Gary Britton       NIL    - 
 
Shruthi Chindalur     NIL    - 
 
Stefanie Frensch     45,000    0.009%

* Of Eddie Byrne's position, 191,962 Ordinary Shares (acquired out of his cash bonus and subject to a three-year restriction) are held on trust for him by PricewaterhouseCoopers as Trustee of the Irish Residential Properties REIT plc Employee Share Trust, and are included in the figure disclosed below in table 3(c).

b. Directors' conditional performance-based share awards granted under the IRES Long Term Incentive Plan 

Director      Award Date    No. of Ordinary Shares     Vesting Date (from) 
 
Eddie Byrne    28-May-24     642,921            28-May-27 
 
Eddie Byrne    21-Mar-25     669,013            21-Mar-28 
 
Eddie Byrne    19-Feb-26     608,180            19-Feb-29 
 
Eddie Byrne    05-Oct-26     67,573             05-Oct-29

c. Interests and short positions held by PricewaterhouseCoopers, presumed concert party of the Offeree asTrustee of the Irish Residential Properties plc Employee Share Trust 

Class of relevant security: Ordinary Shares 
 
                                        Interests       Short positions 
 
                                        Number   %     Number   % 
 
 1. Relevant securities owned and/or controlled       568,072   0.108%   Nil    - 
 
 2. Cash-settled derivatives                Nil     -     Nil    - 
 
 3. Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to Nil     -     Nil    - 
  purchase/sell 
 
Total:                                    568,072   0.108%   Nil    -

d. Interests and short positions held by J&E Davy, presumed concert party of the Offeree 

Class of relevant security: Ordinary Shares 
 
                                       Interests        Short positions 
 
                                       Number    %     Number   % 
 
 1. Relevant securities owned and/or controlled      144,765*   0.028%   Nil    - 
 
 2. Cash-settled derivatives                Nil     -     Nil    - 
 
 3. Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements  Nil     -     Nil    - 
  to purchase/sell 
 
Total:                                    144,765*   0.028%   -     -

* Held on behalf of discretionary investment clients

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8.

Ap11

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to 
relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer 
making the disclosure or any person acting in concert with it: 

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or 
understandings, state "none" 
 
None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives 

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating 
to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting 
rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is 
referenced. If none, this should be stated. 
 
 None

(c) Attachments 

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached?     YES/NO 

                       No 
Date of disclosure:     8 October 2026 
 
Contact name:        Anna-Marie Curry 
 
Telephone number:      +353 1 5634012

Public disclosures under Rule 8.1 of the Rules must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

Ap12

NOTES ON FORM 8.1(a) and (b)

1. See the definition of "interest in a relevant security" in Rule 2.5 of Part A of the Rules and see Rule 8.6(a) of Part B of the Rules.

2. See the definition of "relevant securities" in Rule 2.1 of Part A of the Rules.

3. If details included in a disclosure under Rule 8 are incorrect, they should be corrected as soon as practicable in a subsequent disclosure. Such disclosure should state clearly that it corrects details disclosed previously, identify the disclosure or disclosures being corrected, and provide sufficient detail for the reader to understand the nature of the corrections. In the case of any doubt, the Panel should be consulted.

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.

References in these notes to "the Rules" are to the Irish Takeover Panel Act, 1997, Takeover Rules, 2022.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BJ34P519 
Category Code: FEE - Irish Residential Properties plc 
TIDM:     IRES 
LEI Code:   635400EOPACLULRENY18 
Sequence No.: 445860 
EQS News ID:  2412808 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2412808&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 08, 2026 12:30 ET (16:30 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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