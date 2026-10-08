Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2026) - Metaguest.AI Incorporated (CSE: METG) ("Metaguest" or the "Company"), an AI technology company transforming the hospitality sector through intelligent guest engagement is pleased to announce the appointment of MK Marsden to its Board of Directors (the "Board").

Ms. Marsden is an experienced technology executive, entrepreneur and corporate director with expertise spanning artificial intelligence, data analytics, digital marketing, loyalty, commercialization, growth strategy and corporate governance.

Colin Keddy, President of Metaguest, commented, "We are pleased to welcome MK to the Board. Her combination of technology, AI and commercialization experience, together with her background in corporate governance and building growth-stage businesses, brings a valuable perspective to Metaguest. We look forward to working with MK as we continue to advance our technology platform and execute on the Company's growth strategy."

Ms. Marsden commented, "The future of travel is personal. Metaguest is building a platform where every guest experience is shaped by individual preferences and the unique character of the destination they are visiting. AI is what makes that possible at scale, and I am excited to bring my experience in AI commercialization and international markets to help the Company deliver on that vision."

Ms. Marsden is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sales-Sleuth, an AI-powered sales intelligence platform that applies artificial intelligence to complex B2B sales environments. Over the course of a career spanning six countries, she has participated in more than 40 merger and acquisition transactions and has worked with early-stage and growth companies on strategy, commercialization and capital formation. Bilingual in English and French, she holds the ICD.D designation, is a certified business coach, and has a degree in computer science, giving her technical depth in AI and data architecture.

About Metaguest.AI Incorporated

Metaguest.AI is a next-generation technology company focused on enhancing the guest experience through advanced AI solutions. Its flagship platform provides an end-to-end guest engagement ecosystem, covering everything from pre-arrival to post-departure. Features include on-property e-commerce with digital payments, real-time service requests, mobile check-out, personalized in-room controls, local experience and event bookings, and a multilingual virtual concierge, all accessible without downloading an app or visiting a website. Hotels, resorts, and short-term rental operators use Metaguest to boost efficiency, drive incremental revenue, and elevate customer satisfaction.

For more information about Metaguest and its innovative digital concierge services or to invest, please visit http://www.metaguest.ai or please contact:

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