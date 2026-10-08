YYForce Inc.: YYForce Expands 24iFM With Services Marketplace and Lifestyle Advertising

Strategic Milestone: Commercial expansion of 24iFM brings estate management, on-demand household services and lifestyle merchant promotions together in one digital platform.

Commercial expansion of 24iFM brings estate management, on-demand household services and lifestyle merchant promotions together in one digital platform. Regional Digital Growth: Google, Temasek and Bain & Company's e-Conomy SEA 2025 report projected Southeast Asia's digital economy to exceed US$300 billion in gross merchandise value in 2025.

Google, Temasek and Bain & Company's e-Conomy SEA 2025 report projected Southeast Asia's digital economy to exceed US$300 billion in gross merchandise value in 2025. Commercial Pathway: Transaction commissions and service fees, together with merchant advertising and promotional revenue, create potential digital revenue streams alongside YYForce's existing IFM operations.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YYForce Inc. (NASDAQ: YFOR) ("YYForce" or the "Company"), an AI-enabled workforce management platform and integrated facility management ("IFM") provider operating across Asia and beyond, today announced the commercial expansion of 24iFM through its Services Marketplace and Lifestyle advertising capabilities (the "Expansion"). The Expansion brings estate administration, on-demand household services and merchant promotions together in one digital platform.



The Expansion introduces two potential digital revenue channels alongside YYForce's existing IFM operations: commissions or service fees from qualifying completed marketplace transactions, and advertising and promotional revenue from participating merchants. Revenue generation will depend on user adoption, completed transactions and commercial agreements with providers and merchants.



24iFM Services Marketplace and Lifestyle interface

Facility Management to a Digital Services Marketplace

24iFM integrates functions that have traditionally operated through separate systems. The platform brings together everyday estate and facility management functions - including facility bookings, visitor registration, digital forms, payments and estate communications - with an expanding marketplace of household and property-related services.

Through the 24iFM Services Marketplace, users can discover and book participating service providers. YYForce expects to participate in qualifying service activity generated through the platform by charging commissions or service fees, subject to applicable commercial arrangements.

Lifestyle Adds a Digital Advertising Channel

Alongside the Services Marketplace, YYForce is expanding the 24iFM Lifestyle experience to connect users with participating merchants and service providers across categories such as wellness, education, beauty, health, pet services, sports and other lifestyle segments.

The Lifestyle capability is designed to create an additional advertising-based revenue opportunity. Potential advertising products include featured merchant placements, sponsored category positions, promotional campaigns and other forms of paid digital visibility.

Two Monetization Channels in One Digital Ecosystem

The commercial expansion of 24iFM introduces a complementary digital revenue architecture alongside YYForce's existing facility management operations. The Services Marketplace is designed to support transaction-based commissions or service fees, while Lifestyle is designed to support advertising and promotional revenue from participating merchants.

Together, these capabilities are intended to extend the economic potential of YYForce's property relationships by creating opportunities for digital commercial activity within the communities it serves.



"24iFM extends our relationship with properties beyond traditional facility management," said Mike Fu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of YYForce. "By connecting property users with service providers and merchants through one digital platform, we are building additional transaction and advertising revenue opportunities around our existing IFM footprint. As adoption expands, our objective is to increase the number of commercial interactions that can occur through the 24iFM ecosystem."

Market Context in Singapore and Southeast Asia

Singapore provides an initial market for property-connected digital services. According to the Singapore Department of Statistics, Singapore had 381,996 condominiums and other apartments as of June 2026. This housing stock provides context for the types of residential communities 24iFM is designed to serve; it does not represent the Company's onboarded households or customers.

24iFM's expansion takes place against a backdrop of growing regional digital adoption. According to the e-Conomy SEA 2025 report by Google, Temasek and Bain & Company, Southeast Asia's digital economy was projected to exceed US$300 billion in gross merchandise value in 2025. This broader market figure provides context for regional digital commerce and is not an estimate of 24iFM's addressable market or expected revenue.

24iFM's commercial scope is anchored in its property-connected ecosystem. The platform's monetization potential will depend on adoption across participating residential and commercial communities, the frequency of completed service bookings, commercial agreements with providers and demand for paid merchant promotions.



Scaling the 24iFM Ecosystem

YYForce intends to progressively expand the range of participating service providers, service categories, merchants and commercial offerings available through 24iFM based on market demand and platform adoption.

As additional properties, users, service providers and merchants participate in the ecosystem, 24iFM is designed to support a growing range of interactions without requiring each new commercial opportunity to operate as a standalone facility management contract.



The commercialization of 24iFM forms part of YYForce's broader strategy to combine its operational presence with technology, automation and digital platforms. Within this ecosystem, 24iFM is intended to serve as a digital interaction layer connecting facility operations with everyday services and commercial activity.



Market Data Sources

Singapore Department of Statistics, Residential Dwellings, Annual. Data as at end June 2026.

Google, Temasek and Bain & Company, e-Conomy SEA 2025. Figures are projections published on November 11, 2025.



About YYForce Inc.

YYForce Inc. (Nasdaq: YFOR) is an AI-enabled workforce management platform and integrated facility management provider headquartered in Singapore and operating across Asia and beyond. The Company's intelligent workforce solutions platform, YY Circle, helps clients across hospitality, food and beverage, retail and other service sectors predict, plan and optimize workforce deployment. In YYForce's IFM business, its 24iFM software platform and comprehensive IFM subsidiary portfolio support clients across hospitality, transportation, banking, retail and mixed-use facilities.



As both business lines scale, the Company is systematically embedding AI and automation capabilities - progressing from intelligent decision support toward increasingly autonomous workforce management - to improve service quality, reduce deployment costs and drive long-term margin expansion. Listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, YYForce is committed to infrastructure innovation, measurable client outcomes and long-term value creation.



Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company bases these forward-looking statements on its expectations and projections about future events derived from information currently available to it. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the expected development, adoption, commercialization, monetization and expansion of 24iFM and its Services Marketplace and Lifestyle capabilities. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual events and results may differ materially. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to attract and retain users, service providers and merchants to the 24iFM platform, the pace and extent of market adoption, dependence on third-party service providers and commercial arrangements, regulatory developments in markets where the Company operates, competitive conditions, and the Company's ability to execute its growth and monetization strategy. For a more detailed discussion of risk factors, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual report on Form 20-F, as amended. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contact

Jason Zhi Yong Phua, Chief Financial Officer

YYForce Inc.

enquiries@yyforce.ai

Investor Relations Contact

Piacente Financial Communications

yfor@thepiacentegroup.com

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