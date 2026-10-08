AURORA, Ontario, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) (NYSE:MGA)

MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.

ANNOUNCES DATE FOR THIRD QUARTER 2026 RESULTS WEBCAST

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30, 2026 @ 8:00 AM ET

LIVE AUDIO WEBCAST & REPLAY* Click here to register and access replay: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/258579312

DIAL-IN DETAILS USA Toll-Free: 1-833-461-5787 International Toll: 1-585-542-9983 Meeting ID: 258579312 Slide presentation will be available on our website Investors | Magna prior to the call *Note: Replay available 2 hours after call until November 6, 2026

INVESTOR CONTACT

Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations

louis.tonelli@magna.com 905-726-7035

WEBCAST CONTACT

Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations

nancy.hansford@magna.com 905-726-7108

ABOUT MAGNA

Magna is one of the world's largest automotive suppliers and a trusted partner to automakers in the industry's most critical markets-North America, Europe, and Asia. With operations in 28 countries, we combine global scale with trusted reliability and proven execution. Backed by nearly seven decades of experience, we bring together deep manufacturing expertise with innovative vehicle systems to deliver performance, safety, and quality.?

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For further information about Magna (NYSE:MGA; TSX:MG), please visit?www.magna.com?or follow us on social.