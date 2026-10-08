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WKN: 868610 | ISIN: CA5592224011 | Ticker-Symbol: MGA
Tradegate
07.10.26 | 09:32
58,60 Euro
+0,93 % +0,54
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Kanada 60
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
56,7657,1008.10.
56,7657,0808.10.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.10.2026 23:10 Uhr
193 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Magna International Inc. Announces Date For Third Quarter 2026 Results Webcast

AURORA, Ontario, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) (NYSE:MGA)

MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.
ANNOUNCES DATE FOR THIRD QUARTER 2026 RESULTS WEBCAST

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30, 2026 @ 8:00 AM ET

LIVE AUDIO WEBCAST & REPLAY*
Click here to register and access replay: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/258579312
DIAL-IN DETAILS
USA Toll-Free: 1-833-461-5787
International Toll: 1-585-542-9983
Meeting ID: 258579312
Slide presentation will be available on our website Investors | Magna prior to the call
*Note: Replay available 2 hours after call until November 6, 2026

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com 905-726-7035

WEBCAST CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
nancy.hansford@magna.com 905-726-7108

ABOUT MAGNA
Magna is one of the world's largest automotive suppliers and a trusted partner to automakers in the industry's most critical markets-North America, Europe, and Asia. With operations in 28 countries, we combine global scale with trusted reliability and proven execution. Backed by nearly seven decades of experience, we bring together deep manufacturing expertise with innovative vehicle systems to deliver performance, safety, and quality.?
?
For further information about Magna (NYSE:MGA; TSX:MG), please visit?www.magna.com?or follow us on social.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
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