AURORA, Ontario, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) (NYSE:MGA)
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.
ANNOUNCES DATE FOR THIRD QUARTER 2026 RESULTS WEBCAST
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30, 2026 @ 8:00 AM ET
|LIVE AUDIO WEBCAST & REPLAY*
|Click here to register and access replay: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/258579312
|DIAL-IN DETAILS
|USA Toll-Free:
|1-833-461-5787
|International Toll:
|1-585-542-9983
|Meeting ID:
|258579312
|Slide presentation will be available on our website Investors | Magna prior to the call
|*Note: Replay available 2 hours after call until November 6, 2026
INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com 905-726-7035
WEBCAST CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
nancy.hansford@magna.com 905-726-7108
ABOUT MAGNA
Magna is one of the world's largest automotive suppliers and a trusted partner to automakers in the industry's most critical markets-North America, Europe, and Asia. With operations in 28 countries, we combine global scale with trusted reliability and proven execution. Backed by nearly seven decades of experience, we bring together deep manufacturing expertise with innovative vehicle systems to deliver performance, safety, and quality.?
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For further information about Magna (NYSE:MGA; TSX:MG), please visit?www.magna.com?or follow us on social.