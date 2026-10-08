Trinity Capital Inc.: Trinity Capital Achieves $880 Million of New Commitments and $614 Million in Funded Investments in the Third Quarter of 2026

PHOENIX, Oct. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital Inc. (NYSE: TRIN) (the "Company"), a leading alternative asset manager, today announced a portfolio update for the third quarter and first three quarters of 2026. Trinity Capital originated $880 million of new commitments in the third quarter of 2026, bringing new commitments for the first three quarters of 2026 to $2.0 billion.

Third quarter 2026 investment highlights:

Gross investments funded totaled approximately $614 million, which was comprised of $378 million in secured loans, $159 million in equipment financings and $77 million in warrant and equity investments.

The Company originated approximately $880 million of new commitments, which was comprised of $534 million in secured loans, $270 million in equipment financings and $76 million in equity investments.

The Company funded approximately $432 million to 15 new portfolio companies, $118 million to 24 existing portfolio companies and $64 million to multi-sector holdings.

Gross proceeds received from repayments and exits of the Company's investments totaled approximately $495 million, which included $237 million from debt investments sold, $195 million from early debt repayments and refinancings, $57 million from scheduled/amortizing debt payments and $6 million from warrant and equity exits.

Aggregate investment highlights for the first three quarters of 2026:

Gross investments funded totaled approximately $1.5 billion, which was comprised of $1.1 billion in secured loans, $322 million in equipment financings and $131 million in warrant and equity investments.

The Company originated approximately $2.0 billion of total new commitments, which was comprised of $1.5 billion in secured loans, $380 million in equipment financings and $131 million in equity investments.

The Company funded approximately $927 million to 36 new portfolio companies and $526 million to 35 existing portfolio companies and $86 million to multi-sector holdings.

Gross proceeds received from repayments and exits of the Company's investments totaled approximately $1.1 billion, which included $523 million from early debt repayments and refinancings, $381 million from debt investments sold, $184 million from scheduled/amortizing debt payments and $22 million from warrant and equity exits.

Trinity Capital will release its complete third quarter 2026 financial results on Wednesday, November 4, 2026 and will discuss its financial results on a conference call the same day at 12:00 p.m. ET.

To listen to the call, please dial (800) 267-6316 or (203) 518-9783 internationally and reference Conference ID: TRINQ326 if asked, approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live webcast of the third quarter 2026 financial results conference call will also be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at ir.trinitycapital.com. A replay will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following the conference call.

About Trinity Capital Inc.

Trinity Capital Inc. (NYSE: TRIN) is an international alternative asset manager that seeks to deliver consistent returns for investors through access to private credit markets. Trinity Capital sources and structures investments in well-capitalized growth-oriented companies across five distinct lending verticals: Sponsor Finance, Equipment Finance, Tech Lending, Asset Based Lending, and Healthcare & Life Sciences. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Trinity Capital's dedicated team is strategically located across the United States and Europe. For more information on Trinity Capital, please visit trinitycapital.com and stay connected to the latest activity via LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. More information on risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results, including important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from plans, estimates or expectations, is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC filings.

SOURCE Trinity Capital Inc.