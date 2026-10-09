TA Associates ("TA"), a leading global private equity firm, today announced that its portfolio company Rocscience ("the Company"), a global leader in geotechnical and engineering software solutions, has entered into an agreement to be acquired by Hexagon AB ("Hexagon") at an enterprise value of approximately $535 million. Upon completion of the transaction, TA will fully exit its investment in the Company.

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Founded as an independent company in 1996 by Dr. John Curran at the University of Toronto, Rocscience develops 2D and 3D software that helps engineers model how rock, soil, and structures will behave, supporting safer design and decision-making on mining, civil, and structural engineering projects.

TA became Rocscience's first institutional investor in June 2023, partnering closely with Founder Dr. John Curran, CEO and President Dr. Thamer Yacoub, and the broader Rocscience team to support the Company's long-term growth strategy. During TA's investment period, Rocscience invested in its operations and go-to-market initiatives, enhanced its product suite, and extended its reach into adjacent market categories with the acquisitions of DIANA FEA, 3GSM, DEEPSOIL, 2SI, Rockfield and Aquanty. Rocscience also invested in AI-enabled product innovation, including launching a natural-language interface, to make engineering modelling and analysis more accessible and efficient.

"When we first met with John and Thamer, we knew that they had built a special company whose product was loved by engineers around the world and that TA could partner with the organization to accelerate growth," said Nicholas Leppla, Director at TA. "It has been an honor and privilege for TA to partner with John, Thamer, and the entire Rocscience team to scale the business for the long term. We believe that, together, Hexagon and Rocscience are well positioned for continued growth."

"TA has been an exceptional partner during an important period of growth for our business," said Dr. Thamer Yacoub, CEO and President of Rocscience. "Joining Hexagon allows us to connect our modelling and analysis software with real-world monitoring data, giving engineers a more complete view of ground and structural risk. We look forward to the value we can bring to our customers and to the broader civil, structural and mining industries."

"Since Rocscience's founding, we have focused on helping engineers design a safer world through innovative, reliable software," said Dr. John Curran, Founder of Rocscience. "I am proud of the team we have built. Their expertise and dedication have enabled us to develop exceptional software and, with TA's support, grow into the company we are today. We are excited to begin our next chapter with Hexagon and to continue helping engineers solve complex problems with greater confidence, speed and insight."

Upon closing, Rocscience will become part of the Radar Monitoring Division within Hexagon's Infrastructure Geospatial Business Area. Combining Rocscience's model technology with Hexagon's radar monitoring solutions is designed to help customers detect emerging risks earlier, intervene faster, reduce analysis time, and improve safety and productivity.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. Lazard served as financial advisor and Kirkland Ellis served as legal counsel to TA.

About Rocscience

Founded in 1996, Rocscience is a global leader in user-friendly geotechnical software, delivering innovative and comprehensive modeling solutions for rock and soil analysis. With a strong commitment to customer support and product development, Rocscience serves thousands of users worldwide. Learn more at www.rocscience.com.

About TA

TA is a leading global private equity firm focused on scaling growth in profitable companies. Since 1968, TA has invested in more than 560 companies across its core sectors, including technology, business services, financial services, and healthcare. Leveraging its deep industry expertise and strategic resources, TA collaborates with management teams worldwide to help high-quality companies deliver lasting value. The firm has raised $65 billion in capital to date and has more than 160 investment professionals across offices in Boston, Menlo Park, Austin, London, Mumbai, and Hong Kong. Learn more at www.ta.com.

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