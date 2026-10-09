FLSmidth A/S: FLS wins DKK 175 million order to supply its market-leading grinding technologies for a copper expansion project in Chile

PRESS RELEASE

FLSmidth & Co. A/S

9 October 2026

Copenhagen, Denmark



Leading mineral processing technology and service provider, FLSmidth (FLS), has received an order to supply core grinding technologies for the establishment of a new grinding line at a copper mine in Chile.

The order marks the next phase of FLS's long-standing partnership with the customer, following close collaboration on the engineering solutions for the expansion project. The scope of supply comprises one 24/17 High-Pressure Grinding Roll (HPGR) and one 27' x 46', 19.6 MW gearless ball mill, together with FLS ARMOURTM mill liners, installation, commissioning, start-up support and an agreement covering spare parts supply and extended on-site services. Installation and commissioning are scheduled for 2027.

As the market leader in HPGR technologies, FLS brings decades of operating experience and a proven track record of delivering energy-efficient, high-throughput grinding solutions that help customers reduce operating costs and improve sustainability.

"We are proud to build on our long-standing relationship with the customer and to have been selected as a technology and service partner for this important expansion project. The order reflects the trust established through our collaboration and combines FLS's energy-efficient HPGR and ball mill solutions with installation, commissioning and ongoing service support. Together, these solutions will help enable the planned increase in processing capacity and contribute to higher production and lower unit costs," comments Qasim Abrahams, Products Business Line President at FLS.

The value of the order totals approximately DKK 175 million and was booked in the third quarter of 2026. The order does not change FLS's financial guidance for the full year 2026.

FLS grinding solutions

FLS HPGR deliver highly energy-efficient ore comminution, helping customers increase throughput, lower operating costs and improve downstream mineral recovery. By creating microcracks that weaken the ore and improve mineral liberation, our HPGR technology reduces the power required for subsequent grinding, while robust wear components and advanced process control support greater uptime and consistent performance.

FLS Ball mills deliver high throughput ore grinding with impressive energy efficiency, helping customers maximise mineral recovery and reduce total cost of ownership. In addition, our advanced process control system, digital tools and specially engineered mill liners enable greater uptime and increased productivity.

Read more about FLS's grinding solutions here.

Contacts:

Media

Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, JannickLindegaard.Denholt@FLSmidth.com

Investor Relations

Andreas Holkjær Sandager, +45 24 85 03 84, Andreas.HolkjaerSandager@FLSmidth.com

Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, JannickLindegaard.Denholt@FLSmidth.com

Mia Storlöpare, +45 23 82 03 82, Mia.Storlopare@FLSmidth.com





About FLSmidth

FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining industry. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining by 2030. We work within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to improving the sustainability performance of the global mining industry and aim to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.fls.com

Attachment