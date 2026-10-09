

STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - Porsche AG (P911.DE), a German luxury sports car manufacturer, said it delivered 178,532 vehicles in the first nine months of 2026, down 16% from 212,509 units in the same period a year earlier.



The Cayenne remained the best-selling model, with deliveries declining 2% to 59,586 units. The newly launched all-electric Cayenne accounted for 7,002 units since its summer debut.



Macan deliveries fell 21% to 51,025 units, including 23,029 electric and 27,996 combustion-engine vehicles. Deliveries of the 911 rose 12% to 42,217 units.



Panamera deliveries declined 35% to 13,714 units, while Taycan deliveries fell 31% to 8,699 units. Deliveries of the 718 Boxster and Cayman dropped 79% to 3,291 units following the end of production in October 2025.



On Xetra, Porsche shares were up about 2% at €41.95.



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