Impero A/S: Impero A/S upgrades 2026 EBITDA guidance range and announces preliminary key SaaS metrics for Q3 2026

Company Announcement No. 22-2026

Copenhagen, 9 October 2026

This message contains inside information related to changed guidance

Today, Impero announces an adjustment of its EBITDA guidance range for 2026. The company's EBITDA guidance range is now expected to be in the range of DKK 2.5M to 4.5M, compared to previously at the better end of the range of DKK 0 to 2M. The upgrade of the EBITDA guidance is primarily due to lower commercial investments than planned and lower expected bonus costs.

Impero also announces preliminary Q3 2026 key SaaS metrics:

Preliminary Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) reached DKK 51.3M by the end of Q3 2026, corresponding to an ARR growth rate of 19% year-over-year and a net new ARR increase of DKK 0.7M in the quarter.

Preliminary Net Revenue Retention (NRR) was 105% by the end of Q3 2026 (12 months rolling), driven by a 9% net uplift from existing customers and a churn rate of 4%.

Impero maintains the ARR guidance range of DKK 53M to 57M for year-end 2026 but now expects to reach the lower end of the ARR guidance range. This is primarily due to a low intake of new customers in Q3 2026, as partner-sourced projects were delayed and some enterprise deals in the pipeline were pushed into Q4 2026 and 2027.

"Although the timing of some enterprise deals in Q3 has been pushed, our pipeline remains intact. We are optimistic about Q4, which traditionally is our best quarter. Our cash position is strong, and we remain committed to investing in ARR-generating activities", says Rikke Stampe Skov, CEO of Impero A/S.

The Q3 2026 report is scheduled to be published on 26 November 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Impero

Rikke Stampe Skov, CEO

Mobile: (+45) 25 88 41 02

E-mail: rss@impero.com

Kasper Lihn, CFO

Mobile: (+45) 28 73 93 22

E-mail: kl@impero.com

Certified Adviser

HC Andersen Capital

Pernille F. Andersen

Mobile: (+45) 30 93 18 87

E-mail: ca@hcandersencapital.dk

ABOUT IMPERO

Impero is a Danish Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company that provides a risk and internal control platform for compliance within finance, tax and beyond. We empower teams to proactively work with risk and streamline internal controls performance, testing and reporting - all in one cloud-based system. Built for flexibility, trusted for reliability, and designed for audit readiness. From its offices in Denmark, Germany, and United Kingdom, Impero serves 200+ customers worldwide. Impero is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. To learn more, visit: www.impero.com