Impero A/S: Impero A/S releases H1 2026 Report: Impero realizes 24% growth in Annual Recurring Revenue and positive EBITDA and cash flow

Company Announcement No. 21-2026

Copenhagen, 28 August 2026

Impero delivered a net new ARR growth of DKK 4.4M in the first half of the year, reaching a total ARR of DKK 50.6M by the end of June 2026. This corresponds to a year-over-year ARR growth rate of 24%. With a revenue increase of 23% in H1 2026 and a slightly lower total capacity cost base, EBITDA improved to DKK 1.6M in H1 2026 (DKK -4.2M in H1 2025).

SaaS metrics and financial highlights on 30 June 2026

ARR increased by 24% to DKK 50.6M, from DKK 40.7M on 30 June 2025

Net ARR growth in H1-2026 amounted to DKK 4.4M, compared to DKK 2.0M in H1-2025

Net Uplift was 10% YoY, compared to 6% in the 12-month period ending 30 June 2025

Churn rate was 3% YoY, compared to 2% in the 12-month period ending 30 June 2025

Net Revenue Retention was 107%, compared to 105% in the 12-month period ending 30 June 2025

Revenue in H1-2026 increased by 23% to DKK 24.7M, compared to the same period in 2025

EBITDA for H1-2026 was positive DKK 1.6M, compared to negative DKK 4.2M for the first half of 2025

Cash and cash equivalents stood at DKK 30.3M at the end of H1-2026, compared to DKK 6.8M at the end of H1-2025

"During the first six months of 2026, we made solid progress welcoming 12 new customers from Denmark, Germany, and Sweden. In combination with growth in our existing customer base, we have surpassed the ARR milestone of DKK 50M. With the improved EBITDA and solid cash position by the end of H1 2026, we have the financial flexibility to invest in commercial activities to support high ARR growth. In line with our strategy, we took important steps in our efforts to expand Impero both in existing and new markets in Northwestern Europe", says CEO Rikke Stampe Skov of Impero A/S.

AI defensibility in a fast-changing environment

In the first half of 2026, we progressed well across the organization, delivering solid results in a market environment influenced by shifting macroeconomic conditions and new technological developments. Our market position within finance and tax compliance remains strong in our core markets, reflected in new enterprise customer wins and growth within our existing customer base.

AI continues to create opportunities, and we remain focused on two priorities: driving greater internal efficiency and delivering value to customers through platform enhancements.

We believe our platform is well positioned to sustain in an AI world. Compliance is non-negotiable, and large global enterprise customers rely on us for auditable, traceable processes with a clear chain of accountability - a trust we have earned from some of the largest listed and non-listed enterprise companies in Denmark and Germany over the years.



Important steps taken in market expansion

We continue to focus on building a stronger commercial foundation in line with our strategic priorities as communicated in the strategic update in February 2026 (Company Announcement No. 3-2026).

We have hired a new Commercial Market Director to establish local presence in the UK market - a large market where we already have enterprise customers. Moreover, we are exploring market opportunities in the Netherlands as we have engaged an external consultant with an extensive network and expertise within the GRC industry.

Guidance

Impero maintains the ARR guidance range of DKK 53-57M by the end of 2026 as initially communicated in Company Announcement No. 3-2026. The guidance range corresponds to an expected annual ARR growth rate between 15% and 23%. The comparison base for the ARR growth rate becomes tougher in the second half of the year, as growth accelerated in the latter part of 2025.

Solid revenue retention and expansion within the existing customer base is expected to continue, underpinning the company's robust recurring revenue foundation. The timing of new customers remains essential in relation to the ARR guidance.

Impero maintains the recent EBITDA guidance range of DKK 0 to +2M (Company Announcement No. 8-2026), however, Impero currently expects EBITDA to land at the better end of the guidance range. With the aim of supporting high ARR growth, Impero will continue to invest in commercial activities in the second half of the year.

Presentation of the Report

Read the full report at https://impero.com/investors/ or in the attachment.

CEO Rikke Stampe Skov and CFO Kasper Lihn will present the H1 2026 Report at an online live event on 31 August 2026 at 13:30 CET (in Danish).

Register for the event and ask questions here: https://www.inderes.dk/videos/impero-praesentation-af-h1-2026-resultater

For further information, please contact:

Impero

Rikke Stampe Skov, CEO

Mobile: (+45) 25 88 41 02

E-mail: rss@impero.com

Kasper Lihn, CFO

Mobile: (+45) 28 73 93 22

E-mail: kl@impero.com

Certified Adviser

HC Andersen Capital

Pernille F. Andersen

Mobile: (+45) 30 93 18 87

E-mail: ca@hcandersencapital.dk

ABOUT IMPERO

Impero is a Danish Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company that provides a risk and internal control platform for compliance within finance, tax and beyond. We empower teams to proactively work with risk and streamline internal controls performance, testing and reporting - all in one cloud-based system. Built for flexibility, trusted for reliability, and designed for audit readiness. From its offices in Denmark, Germany, and United Kingdom, Impero serves 200+ customers worldwide. Impero is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. To learn more, visit: www.impero.com