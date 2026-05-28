Impero A/S: Impero A/S signs agreement with German football club

Investor News No. 5-2026

Copenhagen, 28 May 2026

Impero is proud to announce a new customer agreement with a German football club, which has signed a three-year subscription contract. The contract will commence in May, meaning that ARR from the new contract will be included in Q2 2026.

Impero's platform will be deployed to build a Tax Compliance Management System (Tax CMS), providing a structured, transparent, and scalable framework for managing tax compliance.

"We are thrilled to welcome a large German football club as our newest customer - and our first within this industry. This agreement is a strong testament to Impero's growing presence and value proposition across industries in the DACH region", says CEO Rikke Stampe Skov of Impero A/S.

In accordance with Impero's communication policy, the signed agreement is announced as an investor news because the signed agreement has an ARR above Impero's latest reported Average ARR Per Account (ARPA). The agreement does not change the company's financial guidance for 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Impero

Rikke Stampe Skov, CEO

Mobile: (+45) 25 88 41 02

E-mail: rss@impero.com

Kasper Lihn, CFO

Mobile: (+45) 28 73 93 22

E-mail: kl@impero.com

Certified Adviser

HC Andersen Capital

Pernille F. Andersen

Mobile: (+45) 30 93 18 87

E-mail: ca@hcandersencapital.dk

ABOUT IMPERO

Impero is a Danish Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company that provides a risk and internal control platform for compliance within finance, tax and beyond. We empower teams to proactively work with risk and streamline internal controls performance, testing and reporting - all in one cloud-based system. Built for flexibility, trusted for reliability, and designed for audit readiness. From its offices in Denmark and Germany, Impero serves 200+ customers worldwide. Impero is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. To learn more, visit: www.impero.com