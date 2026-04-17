Impero A/S: Impero A/S signs agreement with new major German family-owned company

Investor News No. 3-2026

Copenhagen, 17 April 2026

Impero is pleased to announce that a new major German family-owned company has signed a three-year subscription agreement with Impero. The contract will commence in April, meaning that ARR from the new contract will be included in Q2 2026.

The agreement covers the implementation and use of Impero's platform to support the establishment of a Tax Compliance Management System (Tax CMS) across the company's multiple entities, enabling a more structured, transparent, and scalable approach to tax compliance.

"We are proud to welcome a new major enterprise customer in Germany. This agreement reflects the demand for structured compliance management software among large and complex organizations in the DACH region and further reinforces Impero's product-market fit and presence in the region", says Impero's CEO Rikke Stampe Skov.



In accordance with Impero's communication policy, the signed agreement is announced as an investor news because the signed agreement has an ARR above Impero's latest reported Average ARR Per Account (ARPA). The agreement does not change the company's financial guidance for 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Impero

Rikke Stampe Skov, CEO

Mobile: (+45) 25 88 41 02

E-mail: rss@impero.com

Kasper Lihn, CFO

Mobile: (+45) 28 73 93 22

E-mail: kl@impero.com

Certified Adviser

HC Andersen Capital

Pernille F. Andersen

Mobile: (+45) 30 93 18 87

E-mail: ca@hcandersencapital.dk

ABOUT IMPERO

Impero is a Danish Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company that provides a risk and internal control platform for compliance within finance, tax and beyond. We empower teams to proactively work with risk and streamline internal controls performance, testing and reporting - all in one cloud-based system. Built for flexibility, trusted for reliability, and designed for audit readiness. From its offices in Denmark and Germany, Impero serves 200+ customers worldwide. Impero is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. To learn more, visit: www.impero.com