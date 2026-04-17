Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 17.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Deutliche Überlegenheit der Erzgehalte: Die Zahlen lügen nicht
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CNUW | ISIN: DK0061536828 | Ticker-Symbol: 905
Frankfurt
17.04.26 | 09:16
0,890 Euro
-2,20 % -0,020
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IMPERO A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMPERO A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.04.2026 11:30 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Impero A/S: Impero A/S signs agreement with new major German family-owned company

Investor News No. 3-2026

Copenhagen, 17 April 2026

Impero is pleased to announce that a new major German family-owned company has signed a three-year subscription agreement with Impero. The contract will commence in April, meaning that ARR from the new contract will be included in Q2 2026.

The agreement covers the implementation and use of Impero's platform to support the establishment of a Tax Compliance Management System (Tax CMS) across the company's multiple entities, enabling a more structured, transparent, and scalable approach to tax compliance.

"We are proud to welcome a new major enterprise customer in Germany. This agreement reflects the demand for structured compliance management software among large and complex organizations in the DACH region and further reinforces Impero's product-market fit and presence in the region", says Impero's CEO Rikke Stampe Skov.

In accordance with Impero's communication policy, the signed agreement is announced as an investor news because the signed agreement has an ARR above Impero's latest reported Average ARR Per Account (ARPA). The agreement does not change the company's financial guidance for 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Impero

Rikke Stampe Skov, CEO
Mobile: (+45) 25 88 41 02
E-mail: rss@impero.com

Kasper Lihn, CFO
Mobile: (+45) 28 73 93 22
E-mail: kl@impero.com

Certified Adviser

HC Andersen Capital
Pernille F. Andersen
Mobile: (+45) 30 93 18 87
E-mail: ca@hcandersencapital.dk

ABOUT IMPERO

Impero is a Danish Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company that provides a risk and internal control platform for compliance within finance, tax and beyond. We empower teams to proactively work with risk and streamline internal controls performance, testing and reporting - all in one cloud-based system. Built for flexibility, trusted for reliability, and designed for audit readiness. From its offices in Denmark and Germany, Impero serves 200+ customers worldwide. Impero is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. To learn more, visit: www.impero.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.