Impero A/S: Impero A/S announces preliminary key SaaS metrics for Q1 2026

Company Announcement No. 6-2026

Copenhagen, 7 April 2026

Preliminary Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) reached DKK 48.3M by the end of Q1 2026, corresponding to an ARR growth rate of 20% year-over-year and a net new ARR increase of DKK 2.1M in the quarter. Preliminary Net Revenue Retention (NRR) was 107% by the end of Q1 2026 (12 months rolling), driven by a 9% net uplift from existing customers and a churn rate of 2%.

"We are pleased with our preliminary key SaaS metrics for Q1 which is traditionally our quietest quarter. Our preliminary ARR growth rate year-over-year shows improvement compared to recent quarters, with growth driven by both existing and new customers. In Q1 2026, we welcomed 3 new customers and saw continued solid uplift on our existing customer base", says Rikke Stampe Skov, CEO of Impero A/S.

Impero maintains its previously communicated expectations for 2026.

As part of our efforts to strengthen our investor relations communication, Impero will update the market with preliminary key SaaS metrics shortly after the end of each quarter. Our Q1 2026 report is scheduled to be published on 28 May 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Impero

Rikke Stampe Skov, CEO

Mobile: (+45) 25 88 41 02

E-mail: rss@impero.com

Kasper Lihn, CFO

Mobile: (+45) 28 73 93 22

E-mail: kl@impero.com

Certified Adviser

HC Andersen Capital

Pernille F. Andersen

Mobile: (+45) 30 93 18 87

E-mail: ca@hcandersencapital.dk

ABOUT IMPERO

Impero is a Danish Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company that provides a risk and internal control platform for compliance within finance, tax and beyond. We empower teams to proactively work with risk and streamline internal controls performance, testing and reporting - all in one cloud-based system. Built for flexibility, trusted for reliability, and designed for audit readiness. From its offices in Denmark and Germany, Impero serves 200+ customers worldwide. Impero is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. To learn more, visit: www.impero.com