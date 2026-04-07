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WKN: A3CNUW | ISIN: DK0061536828 | Ticker-Symbol: 905
Frankfurt
07.04.26 | 15:25
0,935 Euro
-5,56 % -0,055
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IMPERO A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMPERO A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.04.2026 16:00 Uhr
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Impero A/S: Impero A/S announces preliminary key SaaS metrics for Q1 2026

Company Announcement No. 6-2026

Copenhagen, 7 April 2026

Preliminary Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) reached DKK 48.3M by the end of Q1 2026, corresponding to an ARR growth rate of 20% year-over-year and a net new ARR increase of DKK 2.1M in the quarter. Preliminary Net Revenue Retention (NRR) was 107% by the end of Q1 2026 (12 months rolling), driven by a 9% net uplift from existing customers and a churn rate of 2%.

"We are pleased with our preliminary key SaaS metrics for Q1 which is traditionally our quietest quarter. Our preliminary ARR growth rate year-over-year shows improvement compared to recent quarters, with growth driven by both existing and new customers. In Q1 2026, we welcomed 3 new customers and saw continued solid uplift on our existing customer base", says Rikke Stampe Skov, CEO of Impero A/S.

Impero maintains its previously communicated expectations for 2026.

As part of our efforts to strengthen our investor relations communication, Impero will update the market with preliminary key SaaS metrics shortly after the end of each quarter. Our Q1 2026 report is scheduled to be published on 28 May 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Impero

Rikke Stampe Skov, CEO
Mobile: (+45) 25 88 41 02
E-mail: rss@impero.com

Kasper Lihn, CFO
Mobile: (+45) 28 73 93 22
E-mail: kl@impero.com

Certified Adviser

HC Andersen Capital
Pernille F. Andersen
Mobile: (+45) 30 93 18 87
E-mail: ca@hcandersencapital.dk

ABOUT IMPERO

Impero is a Danish Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company that provides a risk and internal control platform for compliance within finance, tax and beyond. We empower teams to proactively work with risk and streamline internal controls performance, testing and reporting - all in one cloud-based system. Built for flexibility, trusted for reliability, and designed for audit readiness. From its offices in Denmark and Germany, Impero serves 200+ customers worldwide. Impero is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. To learn more, visit: www.impero.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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