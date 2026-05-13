Impero A/S: Impero A/S upgrades EBITDA guidance range for 2026

Company Announcement No. 8-2026

Copenhagen, 13 May 2026

This message contains inside information

Today, Impero announces an upgrade to its EBITDA guidance range for 2026. The company's EBITDA is now expected to be in the range of DKK 0 to +2M, compared to the previous guidance range of DKK -2M to DKK +1M (Company Announcement No. 3-2026).



The improved guidance range for 2026 primarily reflects AI-driven efficiency gains and the timing of commercial hirings. We continue building a stronger commercial foundation throughout the year in line with our strategic priorities.



"Our upgrade of the EBITDA guidance range is primarily driven by AI-driven efficiency gains across all functions, and especially within our Product and Engineering teams. We remain fully committed to investing in our commercial foundation with the aim to support high ARR growth rates beyond 2026," says Rikke Stampe Skov, CEO of Impero A/S.



Impero maintains the ARR guidance range of DKK 53M to 57M by the end of 2026.



Impero will release its Q1 2026 report on 28 May 2026.



For further information, please contact:

Impero

Rikke Stampe Skov, CEO

Mobile: (+45) 25 88 41 02

E-mail: rss@impero.com

Kasper Lihn, CFO

Mobile: (+45) 28 73 93 22

E-mail: kl@impero.com

Certified Adviser

HC Andersen Capital

Pernille F. Andersen

Mobile: (+45) 30 93 18 87

E-mail: ca@hcandersencapital.dk

ABOUT IMPERO

Impero is a Danish Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company that provides a risk and internal control platform for compliance within finance, tax and beyond. We empower teams to proactively work with risk and streamline internal controls performance, testing and reporting - all in one cloud-based system. Built for flexibility, trusted for reliability, and designed for audit readiness. From its offices in Denmark and Germany, Impero serves 200+ customers worldwide. Impero is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. To learn more, visit: www.impero.com