Impero A/S: Impero A/S releases Q1 2026 Report: Impero realizes 20% growth in Annual Recurring Revenue, positive EBITDA, and strong cash flow

Company Announcement No. 9-2026

Copenhagen, 28 May 2026

In Q1 2026, we had a solid start to the year, with net new ARR of DKK 2.1M, reaching a total ARR of DKK 48.3M by the end of the quarter. This corresponds to a year-over-year ARR growth rate of 20%, which is an increase from previous quarters.

With a revenue increase of 18% in Q1 2026 and lower capacity costs, EBITDA ended positive at DKK 0.4M in the quarter. As announced in Company Announcement No. 8-2026, we have upgraded our full-year 2026 EBITDA guidance range to DKK 0 to +2M (previously DKK -2M to +1M), primarily due to AI efficiency gains and timing of commercial hires.

We remain fully committed to building a stronger commercial foundation for high ARR growth in line with our strategic priorities.

SaaS metrics and financial highlights on 31 March 2026

ARR increased by 20% to DKK 48.3M, from DKK 40.2M on 31 March 2025

Net ARR growth in Q1-2026 amounted to DKK 2.1M, compared to DKK 1.5M in Q1-2025

Net Uplift was 9% YoY, compared to 12% in the 12-month period ending 31 March 2025

Churn rate was 2% YoY, compared to 2% in the 12-month period ending 31 March 2025

Net Revenue Retention was 107%, compared to 110% in the 12-month period ending 31 March 2025

Revenue in Q1-2026 increased by 18% to DKK 11.8M, compared to the same period in 2025

EBITDA for Q1-2026 was positive DKK 0.4M, compared to negative DKK 2.8M for the first quarter of 2025

In the quarter, we welcomed three new customers, two in Denmark and one in Sweden. With a substantial uplift on a German customer and several other uplifts across the customer portfolio, the land-and-expand strategy showed its strength.



"We delivered a solid start to the year with an ARR growth of 20%, improving our year-over-year growth rate from previous quarters. At the same time, we generated strong cash flow and achieved a positive EBITDA for the third consecutive quarter. Looking ahead, we remain focused on building a stronger commercial foundation to drive high ARR growth - expanding our position and momentum in DACH while setting the organization up for entry into new Northwestern European markets", says CEO Rikke Stampe Skov of Impero A/S.



Commercial investments support market opportunities

In Q1 2026, we made progress in scaling the commercial organization. In accordance with our strategic priorities and communication in our upgraded guidance for 2026 (Company Announcement No. 8-2026), we remain committed to increasing our investments in the commercial organization throughout 2026, as we have solid opportunities for further expansion in the DACH region and see new opportunities in both the UK and Benelux. Across our existing markets, the DACH region is our largest market and remains the highest growing market, with a year-over-year ARR growth rate of 27% by the end of Q1 2026.



Creating more value for enterprise customers

In Q1 2026, we further advanced our mission to make compliance simpler, more reliable, and more transparent for finance, tax, and compliance teams across complex organizations - accelerated by AI-driven productivity gains.

We completed the configuration phase of the new Entity Management module, enabling customers to build and assign their full internal control framework at the entity level with granular permission delegation across vast organizational structures.

The initial phase, launched in May 2026, allows global controls and control programs to be governed centrally while permissions and data remain local - eliminating duplication, significantly reducing the total number of controls required across the organization, and freeing up resources for higher-value work. For large enterprises, this translates directly into simpler control management and stronger operating margins.

Our developments are expected to drive higher ARPA while reinforcing the stickiness of the Impero platform within enterprise accounts.



AI in a dynamic GRC market

Improving velocity across the wider Impero organization remains a priority and is supported by the responsible use of technology in both engineering and operational processes. We believe Impero can scale significantly with limited additional investments outside the commercial organization.

With the acceleration of AI, customer demand is evolving. Our approach to AI in the compliance domain centers on practical, governed AI features improving control quality, reducing operational friction, and optimizing workflows. While AI drives workflow efficiency in organizations, people remain responsible for accountability, auditability, and traceability. This positions Impero well towards enterprise buyers, prioritizing solutions where AI is embedded responsibly.



Guidance

Impero maintains the ARR guidance range of DKK 53-57M by the end of 2026 as initially communicated in Company Announcement No. 3-2026. The guidance range corresponds to an expected annual ARR growth rate between 15% and 23%.

Solid revenue retention and expansion within the existing customer base is expected to continue, underpinning the company's robust recurring revenue foundation. The timing of new customers remains essential in relation to the ARR guidance.

Impero maintains the upgraded full-year 2026 EBITDA guidance range of DKK 0 to +2M as communicated in Company Announcement No. 8-2026. With the aim of supporting high ARR growth, Impero remains committed to investing in commercial activities throughout the year.



Presentation of the Report

Read the full report at https://impero.com/investors/ or in the attachment.

CEO Rikke Stampe Skov and CFO Kasper Lihn will present the Q1 2026 Report at an online live event on 29 May 2026 at 12:00 CET (in Danish).

Register for the event and ask questions here: https://www.inderes.dk/videos/impero-praesentation-af-q1-2026

For further information, please contact:

Impero

Rikke Stampe Skov, CEO

Mobile: (+45) 25 88 41 02

E-mail: rss@impero.com

Kasper Lihn, CFO

Mobile: (+45) 28 73 93 22

E-mail: kl@impero.com

Certified Adviser

HC Andersen Capital

Pernille F. Andersen

Mobile: (+45) 30 93 18 87

E-mail: ca@hcandersencapital.dk

ABOUT IMPERO

Impero is a Danish Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company that provides a risk and internal control platform for compliance within finance, tax and beyond. We empower teams to proactively work with risk and streamline internal controls performance, testing and reporting - all in one cloud-based system. Built for flexibility, trusted for reliability, and designed for audit readiness. From its offices in Denmark and Germany, Impero serves 200+ customers worldwide. Impero is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. To learn more, visit: www.impero.com