Impero A/S: Impero A/S announces preliminary key SaaS metrics for Q2 2026

Company Announcement No. 20-2026

Copenhagen, 2 July 2026

Preliminary Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) reached DKK 50.6M by the end of Q2 2026, corresponding to an ARR growth rate of 24% year-over-year and a net new ARR increase of DKK 2.3M in the quarter. Preliminary Net Revenue Retention (NRR) was 107% by the end of Q2 2026 (12 months rolling), driven by a 10% net uplift from existing customers and a churn rate of 3%.



"During the quarter, we welcomed 9 new customers, including major enterprise wins. We ended Q2 2026 on a strong note, increasing our preliminary ARR growth rate year-over-year to 24%, driven by both existing and new customers and positively influenced by a favorable comparison base. The comparison base for ARR growth becomes tougher in the second half of the year, as growth accelerated in the latter part of 2025", says Rikke Stampe Skov, CEO of Impero A/S.



Impero maintains its previously communicated expectations for 2026.



The H1 2026 report is scheduled to be published on 28 August 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Impero

Rikke Stampe Skov, CEO

Mobile: (+45) 25 88 41 02

E-mail: rss@impero.com

Kasper Lihn, CFO

Mobile: (+45) 28 73 93 22

E-mail: kl@impero.com

Certified Adviser

HC Andersen Capital

Pernille F. Andersen

Mobile: (+45) 30 93 18 87

E-mail: ca@hcandersencapital.dk

ABOUT IMPERO

Impero is a Danish Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company that provides a risk and internal control platform for compliance within finance, tax and beyond. We empower teams to proactively work with risk and streamline internal controls performance, testing and reporting - all in one cloud-based system. Built for flexibility, trusted for reliability, and designed for audit readiness. From its offices in Denmark and Germany, Impero serves 200+ customers worldwide. Impero is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. To learn more, visit: www.impero.com