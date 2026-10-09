Hexagon to acquire Rocscience, closing the loop between real-world monitoring and advanced simulation

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon AB today announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire Rocscience, a leading provider of geotechnical and engineering analysis software, from TA Associates and Rocscience's founders and management. Rocscience will become part of the Radar & Monitoring Division within Hexagon's Infrastructure & Geospatial Business Area.

Customers in mining and infrastructure require early understanding of geological risks, fast intervention, and continuous optimisation to improve safety and productivity. Rocscience, headquartered in Toronto, Canada, helps engineers model how rock, soil and structures behave under different conditions, analyse slope stability and ground movement, and assess how tunnels, dams and other critical infrastructure assets are likely to perform over time. Its software is used by mining, civil engineering and energy customers in around 125 countries to evaluate risk, improve safety and support confident decision-making, and its AI-assisted workflows, including a natural-language interface, make advanced engineering modelling and analysis more accessible and efficient.

Hexagon and Rocscience have complementary technologies. Hexagon's sensors, such as its radar monitoring solutions, capture and measure conditions in the physical world continuously; Rocscience's models help customers understand and predict how the ground and structures will behave. Together, they break down the traditional barrier between observation-based actions and model-based decisions, creating a continuous feedback loop in which live sensor data automatically informs, updates and calibrates engineering models from design through construction and operations. For customers, this means earlier detection of emerging risks, faster intervention, reduced analysis time, and improved safety and productivity.

"Rocscience has an exceptionally strong team that has built a proven business with outstanding customer satisfaction. Its software is complementary to our sensor and monitoring businesses in mining, and increasingly in civil and infrastructure applications," said Henning Sandfort, President, Infrastructure & Geospatial, Hexagon AB. "By connecting what our sensors measure with how Rocscience's models predict, we can help customers move from data capture to informed action with far greater confidence. We are excited to welcome the global Rocscience team to Infrastructure & Geospatial and to Hexagon."

Rocscience is expected to deliver revenue approaching USD 50 million in calendar year 2026, with annual recurring revenue equivalent to over 80 per cent of revenue and strong growth rates. The acquisition is expected to be accretive to Hexagon's net income from closing, with EBITAC margins above 40%. Closing is subject to customary conditions and is expected in the fourth quarter of 2026. The transaction values Rocscience at an enterprise value of USD 535 million on a cash-free, debt-free basis.

For further information, please contact:

Tom Hull, Head of Investor Relations, Hexagon AB, +44 7442 678 437, [email protected]

Anton Heikenström, Investor Relations Manager, Hexagon AB, +46 8 601 26?26,? [email protected]

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https://mb.cision.com/Main/387/4406441/4310076.pdf Press Release

SOURCE Hexagon