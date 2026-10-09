

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Delta Air Lines Inc (DALRQ.PK) reported a profit for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $756 million, or $1.15 per share. This compares with $1.417 billion, or $2.17 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Delta Air Lines Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.134 billion or $1.72 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 21.1% to $20.186 billion from $16.673 billion last year.



Delta Air Lines Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $756 Mln. vs. $1.417 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.15 vs. $2.17 last year. -Revenue: $20.186 Bln vs. $16.673 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.15 To $ 1.65 Full year EPS guidance: $ 5.10 To $ 5.60



Financial Guidance 4Q26 Total Revenue YoY (%) Approx = 20%



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