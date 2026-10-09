Avolon, a leading global aviation finance company, today announced firm orders for 250 new-technology aircraft from Boeing and Airbus and issued an update for the third quarter ('Q3') 2026.

Orders for 250 New-Technology Aircraft

Entered into a firm order with Boeing for 140 737 MAX aircraft

Entered into a firm order with Airbus for 110 aircraft, comprising 75 A320neo family aircraft and 35 A330neo family aircraft, with options for a further 100 aircraft

The new orders support the long-term fleet requirements of Avolon's airline customers

Following the orders, Avolon's total firm aircraft commitments have increased to 749 aircraft

The firm orders remain subject only to the approval by the shareholders of Bohai Leasing Co., Ltd., Avolon's 70% shareholder, which is expected before the end of October 2026

Q3 Business Activity

Acquired 10 aircraft and sold 29 aircraft during the quarter, with a further 112 aircraft agreed for sale at quarter-end

Placed 28 new-technology aircraft from our commitments, ending the quarter with 89% of our committed fleet placed for the next 24 months

Executed 84 lease agreements, extensions and amendments during the period

Ended the quarter with an owned, managed and committed fleet of 1,092 aircraft, or 1,342 aircraft pro forma for the new orders

Established a US$1.5 billion commercial paper programme

Closed a US$855 million unsecured term loan with a syndicate of primarily Asian banks

Andy Cronin, Avolon CEO, commented: "We continue to see strongdemand for new-technology aircraft, reflected in our placement and trading activity this quarter. Against that backdrop, we are pleased to have reached agreements with Airbus and Boeing that strengthen and extend our long-term delivery pipeline. These orders further enhance our ability to support the future fleet requirements of our airline customers as they renew and expand their fleets into the most fuel-efficient technology available."

About Avolon

Avolon is a leading global aviation finance company connecting capital with customers to drive the transformation of aviation and the economic and social benefits of global travel. We pride ourselves on our deep customer relationships, our collaborative team approach and our fast execution. We invest with a long-term perspective, diversifying risk and managing capital efficiently to maintain our strong balance sheet. Working with 138 airlines in 62 countries, Avolon has an owned, managed and committed fleet of 1,092 aircraft as of 30 September 2026. www.avolon.aero

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Contacts:

Darragh Crowley

Avolon Investor Relations

ir@avolon.aero

T: +353 1 231 5800

Sam Moore

FTI Consulting

avolon@fticonsulting.com

T: +353 86 231 4135 +353 87 737 9089