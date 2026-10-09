Cyngn Autonomous Fleet Expands Operational Footprint Across Industrial Facilities in 2026

Fleet data reflects growing adoption of autonomous material movement across customer sites, with more than 11,600 missions completed year to date.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyngn (NASDAQ: CYN) today reported continued progress in the deployment and operation of its autonomous vehicle technology across industrial facilities, as manufacturers and logistics operators increasingly explore opportunities to automate repetitive material movement.

Through the first nine months of 2026, Cyngn's autonomous fleet completed more than 11,600 missions and traveled over 3,000 kilometers across customer operations. The company's fleet activity expanded across a growing number of industrial locations during the year, reflecting the broader application of autonomous driving technology to material handling workflows.

Fleet activity reached a new monthly high in September, building on operational growth reported earlier in the year. The results underscore a broader shift in industrial automation: moving beyond the initial introduction of autonomous vehicles toward their ongoing use in everyday facility operations.

"Industrial autonomy is not just about putting vehicles into factories. It's about making automation practical enough to become part of how those factories operate," said Lior Tal, CEO of Cyngn. "Our focus has been on reducing the complexity of adoption and giving customers a straightforward path to automate material movement. As more facilities begin operating DriveMod vehicles, we're building the experience and infrastructure to support increasingly diverse customer applications."

Cyngn's DriveMod technology enables industrial vehicles to autonomously navigate established routes, transporting materials between workstations, production areas, and other facility locations. Its Autonomous DriveMod Tugger is designed to automate recurring transportation tasks without requiring extensive changes to existing infrastructure.

The company's growing operational footprint reflects its focus on a repeatable deployment model that can be applied across different industrial environments. Rather than requiring customers to undertake large-scale automation initiatives, Cyngn's approach enables facilities to begin with a defined material movement workflow and identify opportunities for additional automation over time.

This strategy is supported by Cyngn's EasyLaunch deployment program, which lowers the upfront commitment required to introduce autonomous material handling. Combined with Cyngn Insight, the company's fleet management software, DriveMod is designed to provide customers with a practical foundation for managing and expanding autonomous operations.

As Cyngn advances its commercial deployments, fleet activity provides an additional measure of progress beyond customer announcements and vehicle deliveries. Continued use across customer facilities helps demonstrate how autonomous technology is being applied to the recurring transportation needs of industrial operations.

About Cyngn

Cyngn builds and deploys Autonomous DriveMod Tuggers for industrial organizations. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial operations today, including labor shortages and costly safety incidents.

The Autonomous DriveMod Tugger automates the repetitive material handling routes that keep manufacturing and warehouse floors running, without high upfront costs or infrastructure installation, and targets a typical payback period of less than two years.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to," "potential," "promising," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors described from time to time in the Company's reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including, without limitation the risk factors discussed in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 26, 2026. Readers are cautioned that it is not possible to predict or identify all the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Cyngn undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Cyngn