

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment in global markets improved as an easing in geopolitical tensions in the Middle East dragged down crude oil prices and boosted global market sentiment. Markets cheered President Donald Trump's comments that the U.S. would not strike Iran before the midterms and also described the talks as productive.



Wall Street Futures are trading in mildly positive territory. Major benchmarks in Europe have rebounded emphatically. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a positive note.



The six-currency Dollar Index has edged below the flatline. Bond yields hardened in the U.S. but eased in most of Europe.



Meanwhile, the likelihood of a quarter percentage rate hike by the Fed in October has edged up to 19.4 percent, from 17.7 percent a day earlier, the CME FedWatch tool shows.



Both the crude oil price benchmarks declined, aided by easing geopolitical tensions following President Trump's comments about productive discussions with Iran. Gold too rebounded amidst a decline in crude oil prices. Cryptocurrencies are however trading in negative territory.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 51,313.70, up 0.16% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,798.10, up 0.42% Germany's DAX at 25,106.07, up 1.21% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,534.01, up 0.89% France's CAC 40 at 7,793.69, up 0.83% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,188.35, up 1.01% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 69,144.00, up 0.15% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,716.60, up 0.64% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,813.79, up 0.05% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 24,211.35, up 1.79% South Korea's KOSPI at 6,625.93, down 2.62% (Oct 8)



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 102.09, down 0.04% EUR/USD at 1.1211, down 0.01% GBP/USD at 1.3235, up 0.03% USD/JPY at 158.34, up 0.29% USD/CHF at 0.8310, down 0.07% AUD/USD at 0.6978, up 0.29%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 5.252%, up 0.44% Germany at 3.4724%, down 0.62% France at 4.846%, down 0.84% U.K. at 5.4458%, down 0.72% Japan at 3.018%, down 2.36%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Dec) at $102.85, down 1.37% Crude Oil WTI Futures (Nov) at $90.57, down 1.01% Gold Futures (Dec) at $4,209.01, up 1.25% Silver Futures (Dec) at $60.59, up 1.95%



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $82,580.49, down 0.17% Ethereum at $2,498.20, down 2.07% BNB at $742.07, down 3.08% XRP at $1.40, down 0.45% Solana at $110.17, down 3.73%



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