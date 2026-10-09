SLAM Exploration Ltd.: SLAM Exploration Announces Leadership Transition and Appointment of Jimmy Gravel as President and CEO

MIRAMICHI, NB / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2026 / SLAM Exploration Ltd. (TSXV:SXL)(OTCQB:SXLXF) ("SLAM" or the "Company") announces a planned leadership transition that marks a new stage in the evolution of the Company and the advancement of its exploration portfolio in New Brunswick.

After nearly 30 years at the helm of SLAM Exploration, Mr. Michael Taylor will step down from his positions as President and Chief Executive Officer. As part of this transition, Mr. Taylor will remain actively involved with the Company as Chairman of the Board of Directors, where he will continue to play an important role in SLAM's strategic direction.

Three Decades of Leadership

Mike Taylor was appointed President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of SLAM on November 26, 1996. For nearly three decades, he has played a central role in building the Company, acquiring and advancing its exploration properties and developing a portfolio now focused in one of Eastern Canada's most prospective mining regions.

The Board of Directors wishes to express its sincere appreciation to Mr. Taylor for his leadership, vision, perseverance and exceptional commitment to SLAM and its shareholders throughout these years.

His continued role as Chairman of the Board will enable SLAM to benefit from his deep knowledge of New Brunswick's regional geology and his extensive relationships across the mineral exploration sector, developed over decades of dedicated hard work.

Jimmy Gravel Takes the Leadership of SLAM

The Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jimmy Gravel as President and Chief Executive Officer of SLAM Exploration, effective immediately.

This transition represents a natural evolution for SLAM as the Company enters a new phase of development, with a diversified exploration portfolio focused on gold, copper, nickel, cobalt, zinc, antimony and other critical elements.

Jimmy Gravel brings diversified experience in mineral exploration and project development. He has acquired more than a decade of geological expertise through extensive fieldwork alongside leading geologists, with a focus on developing mining projects across Canada.

He is Vice-President and Founder of 21Alpha Resources Inc., a successful private exploration company in Nova Scotia. Jimmy is also President and Founder of NBGold Inc., a private exploration company working with several publicly traded mining companies in New Brunswick, currently optioned to Puma Exploration.

Jimmy Gravel joined SLAM's Board of Directors in February 2025 and was appointed Vice-President of the Company in June of the same year. His subsequent appointment as President and Chief Executive Officer demonstrates continuity within SLAM's management team while building fresh momentum for the Company moving forward.

Jimmy Gravel, President and Chief Executive Officer of SLAM, stated:

"It is a great privilege and responsibility to succeed Mike Taylor as President and Chief Executive Officer of SLAM Exploration and to be entrusted to take the Company to the next level.

First and foremost, I would like to thank Mike for his confidence in me and, most importantly, for dedicating 30 years to building this Company. His leadership has allowed SLAM to navigate several mining cycles and develop an exploration portfolio that now offers significant opportunities and upside potential.

Having Mike remain as Chairman of the Board is a tremendous advantage for SLAM. We will continue to benefit from his experience, his knowledge of our properties and his strategic vision, while allowing a new generation of leadership to take responsibility for the day-to-day operations of the Company.

Our objective will be to accelerate the advancement of our projects while remaining disciplined in the deployment of our capital. We intend to continue generating discoveries at our gold, copper, nickel, cobalt, zinc and antimony properties, while simultaneously evaluating new opportunities.

Goodwin remains at the centre of our critical minerals strategy, while our other existing and new projects significantly broaden our exploration potential across both precious metals and critical minerals."

Mike Taylor, Chairman of the Board of SLAM, stated:

"I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished at SLAM and of the team we have built over the years. SLAM is now at an important point in its development, with an exploration portfolio offering significant opportunities.

This transition represents a new stage for me personally, but it does not mean that I am leaving SLAM. I am pleased to remain Chairman of the Board and to continue contributing to the Company's strategy and future development.

I am particularly pleased to see Jimmy Gravel take the leadership of SLAM. Jimmy brings new energy, tremendous motivation and a clear vision of what SLAM can become. He has developed an excellent understanding of our Company, our projects and our business environment. I am confident that he is the right person to lead SLAM into its next phase and take the Company to another level."

The Board of Directors of SLAM Exploration wishes to express its sincere appreciation to Mike Taylor for nearly 30 years of leadership and wishes Jimmy Gravel every success in his new role as President and Chief Executive Officer.

About SLAM Exploration Ltd.

SLAM currently holds a diversified portfolio of exploration projects throughout the mineral rich Province of New Brunswick. The Company is focused on advancing the Goodwin copper-nickel-cobalt project in the Bathurst Mining Camp while continuing exploration on its gold and other critical-mineral properties.

The portfolio also includes significant zinc potential, such as the Mine Road project adjacent to the former Heath Steele Mine, as well as new antimony-gold opportunities through the Company's Harry Brook and Moose Lake.

The Company holds NSR royalties and expects additional cash and share payments on both the Wedge copper-zinc project and the Ramsay gold project.

SLAM Exploration intends to pursue an active exploration strategy focused on generating new discoveries, advancing existing projects and creating long-term value for its shareholders.

To view SLAM's corporate presentation, click here. Additional information is available on SLAM's website and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Follow SLAM on social media for more frequent updates, and join the Company newsletter here to receive timely company updates and news releases.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Jimmy Gravel

President and Chief Executive Officer

Email: jimmy@slamexploration.com

Tel: +1 (902) 273-2387

Mike Taylor

Chairman of the Board

Email: mike@slamexploration.com

Tel: +1 (506) 623-8960

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances, and are often identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "may," "could," "would," "might," or "will," and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the exploration potential of various projects; the interpretation of geological, geochemical and geophysical data; the identification and prioritization of exploration targets; the anticipated receipt and significance of pending assay results; the continuity and extent of mineralized structures; the timing and scope of future exploration programs; the Company's ability to advance its mineral projects; and the potential for future exploration success.

Forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions made by the Company as of the date of this news release, including that historical exploration results and publicly reported third-party mineral resources are relevant for regional and exploration context; that geological interpretations and targeting models are reasonable; that pending assay results will be received within anticipated timeframes; that planned exploration activities can be executed as expected; that contractors, equipment, personnel and supplies will be available on acceptable terms; that commodity prices and market conditions will remain generally supportive; and that required permits, approvals and access rights will be obtained in a timely manner.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration; the risk that exploration results, including pending assay results, may not confirm historical data or current interpretations; uncertainty regarding the continuity, grade and extent of mineralization; delays or changes to exploration programs; availability and cost of labour, equipment and contractors; fluctuations in commodity prices; availability of financing on acceptable terms; regulatory, environmental and permitting risks; operating hazards; and general economic, market and business conditions. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's most recently filed Management's Discussion and Analysis and other continuous disclosure documents available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: SLAM Exploration Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/slam-exploration-announces-leadership-transition-and-appointment-of-jimmy-gravel-1234902