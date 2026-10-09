

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The yen fell to a 1-week low of 190.86 against the Swiss franc, from an early high of 190.01.



Against the euro, the pound and the U.S. dollar, the yen dropped to 2-day lows of 177.87, 209.74, 1578.41 from early highs of 177.13, 208.98 and 157.76, respectively.



Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen slipped to 2-day lows of 110.56, 88.94 and 111.37 from early highs of 109.96, 88.56 and 111.04, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 192.00 against the franc, 180.00 against the euro, 210.00 against the pound, 159.00 against the greenback, 112.00 against the aussie, 89.00 against the kiwi and 112.00 against the loonie.



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