

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's foreign trade deficit decreased in August from a year ago as exports grew much faster than imports, figures from the statistical office showed on Friday.



The trade deficit dropped to EUR 223.3 million in August from 274.4 million in the corresponding month last year. In June, the shortfall was EUR 646.7 million.



On an annual basis, exports surged 14.9 percent in August, and imports also logged an increase of 12.1 percent.



Shipments of mineral fuels, mineral oils, and products of their distillation alone grew 41.2 percent. The increase in imports was due to increased imports of mineral fuels, mineral oils, and their distillation products, which rose by 26.4 percent.



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