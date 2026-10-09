

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Friday, Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA) announced that the U.S. FDA has approved WELTRUZA (olanzapine) extended-release injectable suspension for adults with schizophrenia.



According to the company, WELTRUZA is the first and only once-monthly subcutaneous long-acting injectable olanzapine approved in the United States for schizophrenia.



The approval was supported by studies showing that the treatment demonstrated efficacy and safety consistent with currently available oral olanzapine formulations.



TEVA closed Thursday's trading at $39.25, up 0.18%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $40.49, up 3.21%



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