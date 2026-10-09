

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Consumers in Switzerland remained marginally less pessimistic in September, survey data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed on Friday.



The consumer sentiment index rose to -36.0 in September from -37.0 in the corresponding month last year. Meanwhile, the index weakened from -33 in August. The expected score was -31.0.



Among the four components, the sub-index measuring general economic outlook in the country improved markedly to -42.5 from -53.0, while the index for the past financial situation of households worsened to -42.3 from -40.0. The index for households' future financial situation weakened to -31 from -28.4.



Consumers considered the time less favorable for making major purchases, as the respective index fell to -27.3 from -24. 8.



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