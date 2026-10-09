S&P Global Appoints New Chief Legal Officer

Thomas Kim to join S&P Global October 19, 2026

Steve Kemps to retire at the end of the year

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) today announced the appointment of Thomas Kim as the company's new Chief Legal Officer, effective October 19, 2026. Mr. Kim will report directly to President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Martina Cheung and will oversee S&P Global's Legal, Government Affairs, Risk and Compliance function. Mr. Kim is an accomplished legal executive with over 30 years of experience across public company and private practice legal functions. He previously served as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary for Gartner and Thomson Reuters.

Martina Cheung, President and CEO of S&P Global said, "Thomas brings an exceptional track record and deep expertise across complex matters that shape the markets we operate in today and the adjacencies we continue to expand into. I look forward to welcoming his well-informed counsel and strategic perspective to our leadership team."

As previously announced, Steve Kemps, Chief Legal Officer, has decided to retire from S&P Global, and will remain on as a special advisor to Ms. Cheung until December 31, 2026, to help ensure a smooth transition.

Ms. Cheung added, "Steve's insight, sound judgement and exceptional leadership have been instrumental in shaping S&P Global's legal, governance and compliance framework, leaving a lasting legacy that positions the company for continued success. We are grateful for his many contributions and look forward to working closely with him to ensure a seamless transition."

About Thomas Kim

Thomas Kim is an accomplished legal executive with over 30 years of experience across public company and private practice legal functions. Most recently, Mr. Kim served as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary for Gartner starting in 2023, where he led the global legal and compliance department, overseeing internal audit, risk management, business continuity, board governance, and safety and security. He also was the interim leader of Gartner Digital Markets, a $200M+ annual business that helps small and medium-sized enterprises find the right software solutions.

Prior to joining Gartner, Mr. Kim was the Chief Legal Officer and Company Secretary of Thomson Reuters, a leading provider of business information services from August 2019 to April 2023. Mr. Kim previously held positions of increasing responsibility in legal, compliance, go-to-market and operations at Thomson Reuters. These roles included Chief Compliance Officer, General Counsel for emerging markets and Chief Counsel for Reuters News. Most notably, he led the separation of the $6 billion financial and risk data division (now a part of the London Stock Exchange) and led the company's business in China.

Mr. Kim was previously in private practice in San Francisco with the law firms Baker & McKenzie and Hancock, Rothert & Bunshoft (now Duane Morris). Throughout his career, he has been recognized as a leader in the legal profession and an active contributor to the broader community. As an award-winning lawyer, he has earned numerous honors for his professional achievements and industry leadership.

Mr. Kim obtained undergraduate and law degrees from Stanford University.

About S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) enables businesses, governments, and individuals with trusted data, expertise and technology to make decisions with conviction. We are Advancing Essential Intelligence through world-leading benchmarks, data, and insights that customers need in order to plan confidently, act decisively, and thrive in a rapidly changing global landscape.

From helping our customers assess new investments across the capital and commodities markets to navigating the energy expansion, acceleration of artificial intelligence, and evolution of public and private markets, we enable the world's leading organizations to unlock opportunities, solve challenges, and plan for tomorrow - today. Learn more at www.spglobal.com.

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SOURCE S&P Global