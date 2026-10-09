Rezolve AI PLC: Rezolve Ai Opens Retail to Any AI Shopping Agent with RezolvePay, Targeting a Multi-Trillion-Dollar Commerce Opportunity

Proprietary payment rails and merchant-side agents connect AI-driven shopping to completed orders and payments, online and in-store

New video featuring Meta's Muse demonstrates how consumer AI agents can transact with Rezolve-enabled merchants

NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), the infrastructure platform powering agentic commerce, today unveiled how RezolvePay enables consumer AI agents to interact with merchant-side agents and complete purchases, positioning retailers and brands to capture a new wave of AI-driven spending. Designed to work across the emerging agent ecosystem, RezolvePay connects customers' chosen AI assistants with the merchant technology and payment infrastructure needed to turn purchasing intent into completed commerce.

The opportunity spans a global retail industry of approximately $30 trillion in annual sales, with McKinsey estimating that AI agents could mediate $3 trillion to $5 trillion of global consumer commerce by 2030. Rezolve's strategy is to provide the commerce and payment infrastructure through which retailers, brands and enterprise partners participate in that transformation.

Rezolve Ai has published a new video illustrating Meta's Muse interacting with a coffee shop's RezolvePay agent to complete an online order for in-store collection. Muse is the agent featured in the demonstration; RezolvePay's broader architecture is designed to support transactions with any consumer AI agent through compatible merchant integrations.

Watch the demonstration: https://youtu.be/8ednK0FLtgg





The accompanying receipt identifies Muse as the agent that placed the order, illustrating how RezolvePay gives merchants visibility into the AI agent behind a purchase. This attribution provides a foundation for understanding which AI channels generate orders and how customers' purchasing behavior evolves as agentic commerce grows.

The announcement follows comments by Naga Samineni, CEO of RezolvePay, at Rezolve Ai's October 6 Investor Day, where he outlined the complementary relationship between consumer AI agents and Rezolve's merchant-side technology.

Naga Samineni, CEO of RezolvePay, said:

"Consumers will choose different assistants to shop for them and retailers need the ability to serve those customers whichever agent they use. While Muse is the example we have chosen, the Rezolve Ai opportunity is every AI agent and merchant.

"Rezolve Ai sits on the merchant's side of that interaction. Our agents help turn the customer's request into an order and RezolvePay connects that order to payment. Our proprietary payment rails give us a role in the infrastructure and economics beneath the purchase."

"For investors, the significance is clear: as consumers increasingly adopt AI agents for their shopping, more merchants will need the infrastructure to serve them and this grows the potential demand for what Rezolve Ai provides. We can participate across that ecosystem, whichever consumer agents become the most popular. A coffee order facilitated by Muse is just one example of this in action. The implications extend across global retail."

More AI Agents. More Routes to Revenue for Merchants

Consumer AI agents are becoming a new interface between shoppers and businesses. As consumers increasingly delegate tasks such as finding products, comparing options and making purchases, merchants need systems capable of receiving and fulfilling those requests.

For retailers and brands, the commercial imperative extends beyond appearing in an AI-generated recommendation. They need to convert that visibility into a completed sale.

Rezolve Ai connects that opportunity across the shopping journey, from discovery and product engagement through ordering and payment. The company's strategy provides merchants a way to serve that demand while retaining control over their products, commercial terms and fulfilment.

Connecting Digital Intent with Physical Retail

The coffee shop demonstration shows how agentic commerce can connect an online interaction with a physical store: a customer delegates a purchase to an AI assistant; the assistant interacts with the merchant's RezolvePay agent; and the order is completed for in-store collection.

The wider opportunity spans eCommerce, click-and-collect and in-store shopping journeys. Grocery chains, fashion brands, department stores and local businesses all face the same emerging requirement: readiness to transact when the customer arrives through an AI agent.

Rezolve Ai believes the combination of merchant-side intelligence and integrated payment capabilities can help businesses capture this demand, reduce friction in purchasing and make physical retail more accessible through digital assistants.

Proprietary Payment Rails Underpin the Opportunity

RezolvePay combines payment orchestration with Rezolve Ai's proprietary payment infrastructure, including digital-asset and stablecoin rails. These capabilities underpin its strategy to streamline payment execution, accelerate settlement and improve the economics of accepting payments for merchants.

The Company's commercial opportunity includes deploying its solutions to merchants and licensing its underlying technology to platforms, financial institutions and payment networks seeking to support agent-driven commerce.

Multiple Routes to Growth

For investors, Rezolve Ai sees three potential drivers of long-term value:

Expanding merchant demand: As more consumers use agents to shop, more retailers and brands need technology that can receive and convert those purchasing requests.

As more consumers use agents to shop, more retailers and brands need technology that can receive and convert those purchasing requests. Deeper participation in commerce: Connecting discovery, engagement, ordering and payment creates opportunities to expand adoption across Rezolve Ai's product suite.

Connecting discovery, engagement, ordering and payment creates opportunities to expand adoption across Rezolve Ai's product suite. Infrastructure distribution: Licensing proprietary technology to platforms, banks and payment networks can extend Rezolve Ai's reach beyond direct merchant deployments.





Together, these opportunities position Rezolve Ai to benefit from the adoption of agentic commerce across consumer platforms. Its strategy is to serve the merchant and transaction infrastructure shared by that expanding ecosystem.

Media Contact

Rezolve Ai

Urmee Khan

Group Director of Communications & Corporate Affairs

urmeekhan@rezolve.com

+44 7576 094 040

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) provides AI-powered commerce and engagement technology for retailers, brands and enterprises. Its platform connects product discovery, conversational commerce, payments, rewards and insights, helping businesses turn customer intent into transactions and repeat purchasing.

For more information, visit www.rezolve.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including statements concerning RezolvePay's capabilities, deployment and adoption; interoperability with third-party AI agents; anticipated merchant benefits; infrastructure licensing opportunities; potential growth drivers; and the size and development of the agentic commerce market. These statements reflect current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including technical integration and deployment requirements, changes to third-party platforms and access policies, customer adoption, competition, payment and digital-asset regulation, cybersecurity, and other risks described in the Company's filings with the SEC. Compatibility and availability depend on the applicable agent, merchant integration, payment method and jurisdiction. Third-party market estimates are projections and do not constitute forecasts of Rezolve's revenue or market share. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/29202a0f-f995-40a9-97ab-721d0702f9bb