NUBURU Defense Italy in place as Italian sub-holding; Tekne brings approximately $135.4 million in signed orders and approximately 185 personnel to NUBURU's Defense Security platform

NUBURU, Inc. (NYSE American: BURU) ("NUBURU" or the "Company"), a next-generation dual-use Defense Security integrated platform company, today announced that the parties are targeting October 15, 2026 for the notarial meeting relating to the proposed acquisition, through NUBURU Defense Italy S.r.l. ("NDI"), of a 70% controlling interest in Tekne S.p.A. ("Tekne"), the Italian industrial company founded in 1990 with operations in Ortona, Poggiofiorito and Guastalla.

With Golden Power authorization granted by the Italian Government on August 5, 2026 and NDI incorporated, the transaction has cleared its principal regulatory and structural milestones. Completion remains subject to the remaining corporate approvals, notarial formalities and final documentation, together with compliance with the applicable conditions of the Golden Power authorization. The planned October 15 notarial meeting updates the first-week-of-October timetable announced on September 22, 2026.

Tekne is intended to become an industrial cornerstone of NUBURU's Defense Security platform. Tekne has approximately 185 personnel across its three Italian sites. As previously disclosed on September 22, Tekne management reported approximately $135.4 million in preliminary, unaudited net remaining order value. This figure covers 100% of Tekne and is not U.S. GAAP revenue, a measure of funded backlog or financial guidance. Realization depends on production, delivery, customer acceptance and collection, and orders may be modified, delayed or cancelled.

NDI, which is fully controlled by NUBURU Defense LLC, will serve as the Italian sub-holding through which NUBURU Defense LLC holds and manages its controlling interest in Tekne following completion, providing the in-country structure for integration and growth of the Italian platform.

"Golden Power authorization has been received and NUBURU Defense Italy is in place. We are now working toward the notarial meeting targeted for October 15 and completion of the remaining transaction requirements," said Alessandro Zamboni, Executive Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of NUBURU. "Tekne would provide NUBURU with an established Italian industrial base, an experienced team and capabilities central to the integrated Defense Security platform we are building. Our focus now is completion and preparation for integration."

NUBURU will announce completion of the acquisition upon closing.

About NUBURU Inc

NUBURU, Inc. (NYSE American: BURU) is a next-generation dual-use Defense Security integrated platform company developing software-orchestrated, hardware-enabled capabilities for defense and security, critical infrastructure and digital-resilience markets. Its strategy combines directed-energy and non-kinetic technologies, electronic warfare and defense mobility, operational-resilience software and AI-assisted orchestration, and advanced manufacturing and support.

For more information, visit www.nuburu.net and https://ir.nuburu.net/corporate-profile/default.aspx, and follow NUBURU on X at https://x.com/nuburulasers.

About NUBURU Defense LLC

A subsidiary of NUBURU, NUBURU Defense LLC supports the development of the Company's Defense Security platform. NUBURU Defense Italy S.r.l. has been established to support the coordination and development of the Italian platform and the proposed Tekne acquisition. The acquisition remains subject to completion of the closing requirements described above.

About NUBURU Subsidiary Inc

A subsidiary of NUBURU, NUBURU Subsidiary, Inc. fully owns Lyocon S.r.l., an Italian laser-technology company specializing in the design, manufacturing and integration of laser systems. Lyocon supports NUBURU's laser business and the development of dual-use industrial and defense applications.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements, identified by words such as "may," "expect," "intend," "will," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "target," "could" or "would," or their negatives or variations.

Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the planned October 15, 2026 notarial meeting; the timing and completion of the proposed Tekne acquisition; satisfaction of remaining corporate, notarial, contractual and regulatory requirements; realization of Tekne's reported order value; NDI's intended role and ownership structure following closing; and the development and integration of NUBURU's Defense Security platform.

Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including changes in the planned timetable; failure to agree or complete final documentation, obtain required corporate approvals or complete notarial formalities; failure to satisfy closing conditions or comply with Golden Power prescriptions; changes in transaction terms; operating losses, liquidity constraints and financing needs; order modification, delay or cancellation and production, customer acceptance or collection delays; integration and execution risks; continued-listing risks; and other factors described in NUBURU's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements speak only as of their date. NUBURU undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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Contacts:

NUBURU Investor Relations: ir@nuburu.net

Media Contact: press@nuburu.net

Website: www.nuburu.net

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Source: NUBURU, Inc.