

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Friday, global aviation finance company Avolon announced that it has entered into a firm order with The Boeing Company (BA) for 140 737 MAX aircraft and Airbus SE (EADSY.PK) for 110 aircraft, comprising 75 A320neo family aircraft and 35 A330neo family aircraft, with options for a further 100 aircraft.



The latest orders are expected to support the long-term fleet requirements of Avolon's airline customers. However, the orders remain subject only to approval by the shareholders of Bohai Leasing Co., Ltd., Avolon's majority shareholder.



Concurrently, Avolon shared business updates for the third quarter of 2026, revealing that the company ended the period with an owned, managed and committed fleet of 1,092 aircraft, or 1,342 aircraft pro forma for the new orders, and established a $1.5 billion commercial paper program.



In pre-market hours, BA was trading at $187.90, up 0.07 percent on the NYSE. Meanwhile, EADSY closed trading at $52.97, up 1.17 percent on the OTC Markets.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News