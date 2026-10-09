Genflow Biosciences PLC Announces Corporate Update

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Japanese Patent Allowance and Expanded Animal Health Interest in SIRT6 Gene Therapy

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2026 / Genflow Biosciences Plc (LSE:GENF)(OTCQB:GENFF), a biotechnology company developing gene therapies targeting the biology of ageing, provides a corporate update.

Highlights

Japan Patent Office issues Decision to Grant for a patent application covering SIRT6 variants for use in preventing and treating age-related diseases, with 16 allowed claims.

for a patent application covering SIRT6 variants for use in preventing and treating age-related diseases, with 16 allowed claims. Additional animal health companies have signed confidentiality agreements (CDAs) to evaluate Genflow's SIRT6 gene therapy, broadening the Company's partnering pipeline in veterinary medicine.

to evaluate Genflow's SIRT6 gene therapy, broadening the Company's partnering pipeline in veterinary medicine. Following the initial review of its regional research grant application, the Company has requested that the file be reopened and is working with the authority to advance the application. There is no expected impact on the Company's financial guidance.

Japanese Patent Allowance

The Japan Patent Office (JPO) has issued a Decision to Grant, the Japanese equivalent of a notice of allowance, for Japanese Patent Application No. 2024-515284. The application is titled "Variants of SIRT6 for use in preventing and/or treating age-related diseases." The JPO found no grounds for rejection and allowed all 16 claims. The decision was dated 15 September 2026 and dispatched on 24 September 2026.

The application is owned by the University of Rochester and co-applicants and is exclusively licensed to Genflow. It protects the SIRT6 variant at the core of Genflow's gene therapy platform. The patent will be registered upon payment of the registration fee, which the Company will make within the statutory 30-day period.

Japan is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical markets and has one of the oldest populations globally. This allowance strengthens Genflow's international intellectual property estate.

Expanded Animal Health Interest

Genflow has entered into confidentiality agreements (CDAs) with additional animal health companies. Each company is evaluating Genflow's SIRT6 gene therapy for use in companion animals.

The new agreements build on the Company's ongoing animal health discussions. Ageing-related conditions in dogs and cats represent a significant and growing market, driven by longer pet lifespans and rising spending on veterinary care. Veterinary development paths can also generate efficacy and safety data on shorter timelines than human studies.

Regional Grant Application

Genflow's Belgian subsidiary applied to the Walloon Region (Service public de Wallonie) for a research grant of approximately EUR 0.76 million. The grant would have been applied to the 18-month MASH research project. The Region's selection committee did not approve the application at the initial review stage.

Under the Region's rules, applicants may request that a file be reopened for review at a subsequent committee meeting. The request is being submitted The Company's MASH programme continues as planned.

The Company's financial guidance did not assume receipt of this grant. The decision has no impact on Genflow's financial guidance.

Dr Eric Leire, Chief Executive Officer of Genflow, said: "The allowance of our Japanese patent is an important step in building global protection for our SIRT6 platform in a market where healthy ageing is a national priority. At the same time, growing interest from animal health companies reflects the breadth of opportunity for our approach beyond human medicine. We look forward to advancing these discussions and to presenting new data in the months ahead."

Enquiries

Genflow Biosciences plc - Dr Eric Leire, CEO

On365 IR firm - ir@genflowbio.com

About Genflow Biosciences

Genflow Biosciences plc is a biotechnology company developing gene therapies that target the biology of ageing. Its lead platform is SIRT6c, a variant of the SIRT6 gene identified in centenarians. Genflow is developing SIRT6c across human indications using mRNA-LNP delivery, including metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) and ophthalmology, and in a veterinary programme in ageing dogs. Genflow is listed on the London Stock Exchange (GENF) and quoted on the OTCQB (GENFF).

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SOURCE: Genflow Biosciences PLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/genflow-biosciences-plc-announces-corporate-update-1234986