







Kashima, Ibaraki, Oct 9, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - The National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT) and Sharp Corporation (Sharp) have established satellite communications infrastructure (*1) at the Kashima Space Technology Center. This enables technology verification and communications testing for 5G Non-Terrestrial Network (5G NTN), a communications standard that applies 5G technology to satellite communications. The infrastructure is scheduled to become operational by the end of 2026. Until now, environments in Japan for verifying and testing 5G NTN technologies have been limited. By leveraging this infrastructure, NICT and Sharp will conduct demonstration trials aimed at the practical deployment of 5G NTN and will also advance communications testing with vehicles, drones, and other mobility platforms to support applications in the mobility sector.*1 Infrastructure that connects satellite communications systems with terrestrial communications networks, consisting of a gateway antenna, network control equipment, and other components.Background: Progress Toward 5G NTN StandardizationCurrently, different satellite communications operators use different communications technologies and specifications. 5G NTN is a communications standard that applies 5G technology to satellite communications, and its standardization is currently underway. As standardization advances, it is expected to become easier to develop terminals that support common specifications and to connect to a variety of networks. This could enable a single terminal to access multiple satellite communications services. NICT and Sharp are working toward the practical deployment of 5G NTN through initiatives including the development of satellite communications user terminals and efforts to reduce their size and weight.Establishing a Domestic Environment for 5G NTN Technology Verification and Communications TestingUntil now, opportunities to conduct technology verification and testing of 5G NTN within Japan have been limited, and overseas facilities have often been used for such activities. NICT and Sharp have established infrastructure connecting satellites and terrestrial communications networks, including a Ka-band parabolic gateway antenna, on the rooftop of a building at the Kashima Space Technology Center operated by NICT. This infrastructure provides a domestic environment for 5G NTN technology verification and communications testing. Following the acquisition of the licenses required for satellite communications operations, NICT and Sharp aim to begin operation of the infrastructure by the end of 2026.The Kashima Space Technology Center has long served as a base for research and development in space communications and satellite communications experiments. The site offers an environment well suited for satellite communications, with no tall buildings nearby and a clear view of the sky.Advancing Demonstrations for Satellite Communications Applications in the Mobility SectorOnce the infrastructure becomes operational, communications tests will be conducted using satellite communications user terminals installed in vehicles, drones, and other mobile platforms to evaluate communications quality and stability in mobile environments. NICT and Sharp also plan to verify handover technologies that enable seamless switching between terrestrial networks, such as cellular communications networks, and satellite communications while maintaining ongoing connectivity. NICT and Sharp will advance technology verification and demonstration activities aimed at enabling the use of satellite communications in mobility applications, including autonomous driving.About SharpFor more than 110 years, Sharp Corporation has been developing pioneering, world-first and industry-first products and technologies primarily in electronics. Based on its business creed "Sincerity and Creativity" the company has established its corporate slogan "In step with your future." and aims to create New Cultures through innovative products and services in every aspect of how people live and work. For more information, please visit: https://global.sharp/Source: Sharp CorporationCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.