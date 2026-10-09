Realfiction Holding AB: Realfiction publishes information memorandum in connection with the rights issue of units

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, BELARUS, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, RUSSIA, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA, SWITZERLAND OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURE. PLEASE REFER TO "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" AT THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Realfiction Holding AB ("Realfiction" or the "Company") today publishes an information memorandum (the "Information Memorandum") in connection with the rights issue of units resolved upon by the Board of Directors on October 1, 2026, pursuant to the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting held on June 30, 2026 (the "Rights Issue"). The Information Memorandum is now available on the Company's website www.realfiction.com.

The record date in the Rights Issue is today, October 9, 2026. The subscription period will run from and including October 13, 2026, up to and including October 27, 2026. Subscription for units in the Rights Issue may also take place without the support of unit rights.

The Information Memorandum

The Information Memorandum has been prepared in connection with the Rights Issue and has been published today, on October 9, 2026. The Information Memorandum, containing more information about Realfiction, the complete terms and conditions as well as instructions, is available on the Company's website, www.realfiction.com.

Timetable for the Rights Issue

Record date for participation in the Rights Issue: 9 October 2026.

Subscription period: 13-27 October 2026.

Trading in unit rights: 13-22 October 2026.

Trading in BTUs: from and including 13 October 2026, until after the Rights Issue has been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office. The last day of trading in BTUs will be announced through a separate press release after completion of the Rights Issue.

Press release announcing the outcome of the Rights Issue: around 28 October 2026.

Advisors

Navia Corporate Finance (www.naviacorporatefinance.com) acts as financial advisor and Sole Bookrunner in connection with the Rights Issue. Fredersen Advokatbyrå AB acts as legal advisor to the Company in connection with the Rights Issue. Vator Securities AB acts as issuing agent in connection with the Rights Issue.

For more information about the Rights Issue, please contact:

Navia Corporate Finance AB

Email: info@naviacf.se

Telephone: +46 010-148 76 80

www.naviacorporatefinance.com

For more information about Realfiction Holding AB, please contact:

Clas Dyrholm, founder and CEO

Telephone: +45 25 22 32 81

Email: clas@realfiction.com

www.realfiction.com

Certified Adviser

Mangold Fondkommission AB is the company's Certified Adviser and can be contacted via ca@mangold.se or +46 8 503 015 50.

About Realfiction Holding AB

Founded in Denmark in 2008, Realfiction is a provider of cutting-edge 3D display technologies designed for tomorrow's needs, featuring technological breakthroughs with its Directional Pixel Technology for LCD, OLED and microLED. These technologies support a wide range of use cases, including enhancing driving safety, medical imaging, immersive gaming and entertainment, digital signage, as well as applications in architecture, engineering, and design. The Company offers a comprehensive intellectual property portfolio tailored for OEMs and Tier-1 partners involved in developing and marketing displays for markets and industries requiring high-resolution multistereoscopic displays. All technologies are ready for licensing, and Realfiction is actively pursuing commercial licensing agreements and partnerships to pave the way to mass production. Realfiction's IP portfolio comprises 15 patent families and registered trademarks, including patent applications filed in multiple countries. Realfiction Holding AB's shares are publicly traded on Nasdaq Stockholm First North under the symbol "REALFI", with the share's ISIN code being SE0009920994.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

The information in this press release does not contain or constitute an offer to acquire, subscribe or otherwise trade in shares, warrants or other securities in Realfiction. No action has been taken and measures will not be taken to permit a public offering in any jurisdictions other than Sweden. Any invitation to the persons concerned to subscribe for units in Realfiction will only be made through the Information Memorandum published today, October 9, 2026 on Realfiction's website, www.realfiction.com.



The information in this press release may not be released, distributed or published, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America, Australia, Belarus, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Switzerland or any other jurisdiction in which such action would be unlawful or would require registration or any other measures than those required by Swedish law. Actions in violation of these restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws. No shares, warrants or other securities in Realfiction have been registered, and no shares, warrants or other securities will be registered, under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or the securities legislation of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States of America and no shares or other securities may be offered, sold or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America, except under an available exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements under the Securities Act and in compliance with the securities legislation in the relevant state or any other jurisdiction of the United States of America.



This press release is distributed and directed only to persons in the United Kingdom who are (i) investment professionals within the meaning of Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"), or (ii) high net worth entities and other persons to whom this press release may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a)-(d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Persons who are not Relevant Persons must not act on or rely on the information contained in this press release. Any investment or investment activity to which this press release relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will only be engaged in with Relevant Persons. Persons distributing this communication must satisfy themselves that such distribution is lawful.



This press release may contain forward-looking statements which reflect the Company's current view on future events and financial and operational development. Words such as "intend", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "may", "believe", "plan", "estimate" and other expressions which imply indications or predictions of future development or trends, and which are not based on historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements inherently involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties as they depend on future events and circumstances. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future results or development and the actual outcome could differ materially from the forward-looking statements.



This information, the opinions and the forward-looking statements included in this press release are only applicable as of this date and may change without any notice thereof. Realfiction does not undertake to publish any updates or amendments of forward-looking statements, future events or similar circumstances other than what is required by applicable legislation.