

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Record-high diesel prices are squeezing the US trucking industry, raising transportation costs and increasing the risk of higher consumer prices.



The surge comes as the sector continues recovering from a prolonged freight downturn marked by falling shipping rates, business failures and job losses.



JD & LA Trucking, a family-owned company operating 20 trucks between the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach and regional warehouses, is among those facing mounting expenses.



Co-owner Angel Diaz said diesel prices had risen from just over $5 per gallon earlier this year to $8.38 at some Los Angeles-area stations. He warned that sustained increases could force more trucking companies to close or sell their vehicles.



The industry is also facing a shrinking driver supply following employment losses and federal restrictions affecting certain commercial driving licences. Although freight rates have started recovering, fuel costs are rising faster than carriers can adjust their prices.



The pressure is spreading across supply chains, with transport companies and consumer brands reporting higher fuel and labour expenses. The Food Industry Association estimates diesel price increases can take 30 to 45 days to reach grocery stores.



President Donald Trump recently signed an executive order aimed at easing diesel costs by relaxing certain restrictions on red-dyed diesel, generally reserved for off-road use.



However, industry representatives warn that the measure is unlikely to provide a lasting solution, leaving businesses and consumers exposed to continued cost pressures.



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